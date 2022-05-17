ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Live Entertainment in the North State: May 18 – 24

By Hal Johnson
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoz Scaggs will be in town, along with The Sam Chase & The Untraditional, actor/comedian Marlon Waylans, Dillon Vanders, and Big Bad Hats–and those are just the touring acts in this week’s live entertainment lineup. Enjoy. Wednesday, May 18. Hal Johnson and Joe Blythe at Enjoy Local...

anewscafe.com

Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Lazuli Bunting

David is a retired Environmental Scientist with a passion for wildlife photography and travel. He has lived in Shasta County for the last 38 years with his wife Becky. If the light is at all promising, you can find him out with the camera most mornings at a local venue. David maintains a website where he exhibits some of his favorite images at davidbogener.zenfolio.com.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Smokejumper injured in accident in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - A smokejumper is recovering after being injured in Shasta County. The accident happened Monday just before noon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service said it happened near Wheeler Ranch northeast of Shasta Lake. The forest service would not release any specifics about how the accident happened,...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Transient fire burns within 30 feet of homes along Lindo Channel

CHICO, Calif. - An early morning fire in the Lindo Channel in Chico burned within a few feet of nearby homes. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the Lindo Channel, along Reed Park Drive just off Macdonald Avenue and the Esplanade. Neighbors told Action News Now...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Neighbors fight over illegal rock pathway in Redding's "Clover Creek Village"

REDDING, Calif. — Residents in Redding's new Clover Creek Village are angry about a neighbor's backyard project-- one that could have environmental impacts. Dave Williams is a local business owner who started building a rock staircase behind an empty lot next to his home, a lot that Williams owns and intends to build on. The problem: the staircase is firmly in the Clover Creek Preserve and city land, and Williams did not get city clearance beforehand.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Canyon Road reopens in Redding after crash

UPDATE 9:50 a.m. - The Redding Police Department said the road reopened at 9:30 a.m. REDDING, Calif. - First responders are at the scene of a crash on Canyon Road at Valley View Road in Redding. The Redding Police Department says there are minor injuries and the road is currently...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County CEO Matt Pontes to resign

REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County CEO Matt Pontes has announced plans to resign from his post with the county. Pontes has served as the CEO of Shasta County since 2020. In April, Shasta County Supervisor Patrick Jones called for a performance evaluation of Pontes. It came about because he...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County inching closer to becoming a PG&E alternative

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County is one step closer to having its own utility, like Redding Electric Utility is for Redding. It's known as "Community Choice Aggregation," or CCA. It lets local governments possibly move away from PG&E, and instead buy its own electricity and set its own rates.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain vegetation fire at Redding homeless camp

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire at a homeless camp Wednesday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. in the area of Linden Avenue. Firefighters said the homeless camp burned and spread to about ½ acre of vegetation. Crews...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

GMC vs. Motorcycle in Red Bluff

This morning, around 9:39 a.m. the CHP Traffic Incident Page listed a traffic collision involving a black motorcycle and a grayish-blue GMC pick-up truck at the corner of Walnut Street and Baker Road in Red Bluff. It stated that the motorcycle was partially blocking traffic and that bystanders were helping...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fuel tank fire destroys trailers near Shingletown

SHINGLETONE, Calif. - In Shasta County there were tense moments in Shingletown Tuesday evening, where a fuel tank fire destroyed several trailers. It started in the 5700 block of Wilson Hill Road, just south of Shingletown, about 25 miles southeast of Redding. The location is just east of the Wild Horse Sanctuary in Manton.
SHINGLETOWN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Magalia man headed to trial for 2017 murder of Orland woman

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Magalia man is headed to trial for the 2017 murder of Jennifer Moore, a 41-year-old woman from Orland. Moore was reported missing to the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on June 20, 2017, but her body was not found until 2021, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
ORLAND, CA
SFGate

California tree trimmer guilty in deadly throat-slashings

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer in rural Northern California was found guilty in a series of throat-slashing attacks that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury in Butte County on Tuesday found Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, guilty of murder, attempted murder and arson, the Tehama...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Truck crashes into Redding home; DUI not believed to be a factor

REDDING, Calif. — A Redding home suffered severe damages Wednesday evening after an uncontrolled truck crashed right into it. On May 18 at around 6:57 p.m., a white Chevy Silverado crashed into the side of a house on Cherwell Court in Redding. The driver told Redding Police Department (RPD) that he accidently hit the gas instead of the brakes while coming down the street, resulting in him losing control of the vehicle.
REDDING, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter: May 6-12 – lots of strange happenings out there

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for May 6-May 12, 2022. May 6.
QUINCY, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 men overdose at park in Chico, 2 dead

CHICO, Butte County — Four men were found unconscious at a park in Northern California and two of them died likely from drug overdoses, police said.The Chico Police Department and the Chico Fire Department responded to Community Park Sunday after receiving several calls about four men who were unconscious and turning blue, Chico Police Lt. Omar Pena said in a statement.Officials found the men in distress and began CPR and also gave them multiple doses of Narcan, an overdose antidote. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Pena said.The two other men were taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.Officials asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police."With skyrocketing overdose deaths in Butte County, the Chico Police Department is committed to investigating these incidents and working alongside our regional partners to identify those who push this poison into our communities," the statement said.
CHICO, CA
