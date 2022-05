TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many of you have been asking about our friend, KLTV 7 Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto and his health following the stroke he recently suffered. We plan to update you on his condition on Monday, but we do want to let you know going into the weekend that Mark is doing great. We’ve talked with him several times this week. He is making great progress on his road to recovery. He’s really doing well and is in great spirits.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO