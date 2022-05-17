Foran boys shatter 4x400 relay record

As a young adult in New Haven, I enjoy walking, biking and taking the bus around the city, but many places I want to go are hard to reach because I don’t have a car. This kind of car-dependent landscape is inconvenient for me. But for many marginalized people in Connecticut, it is much more than just inconvenient: it’s a real barrier to social and economic mobility, public and environmental health, and affordable housing.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO