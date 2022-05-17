Foran boys shatter 4x400 relay record

Cameron Seiffert and Ethan Lackner, Killingly: Seiffert fired a 31 at Connecticut National GC and Lackner posted a 36 in Killingly’s 145-176 victory over Stonington. The next day, Lackner overcame a double-bogey on the opening hole to shoot even-par 36 at Shennecossett GC to help Killingly sweep Fitch and Woodstock Academy.
Caroline Colton, Somers: The senior scored six goals, including the equalizer in regulation and the winner in overtime, as Somers defeated RHAM 17-16 last Thursday. Jamie Anthony, a junior midfielder, scored five goals, and both Colton and Anthony have surpassed 50 goals for the season. Ella Curtiss-Reardon, Old Lyme: The...
SHELTON — Police on Wednesday arrested a Milford teen on a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Fairfield Prep student James McGrath. Police said the 16-year-old was also charged with three counts of assault in connection with the incident, which sent three other people to the hospital.
MILFORD — Carriage Green at Milford, a Benchmark Senior Living Community, was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the country’s best senior living communities. “Being selected is significant because Carriage Green’s selection was based solely upon a survey of Carriage Green residents and their...
MILFORD — After stopping for many years, George Wiles picked up his brush and started watercolor painting again in December of 2021. He has hardly put it done since. “I’ve done 35 paintings since December,” he said. As the Wiles house started to fill up with his...
If you didn’t know it was against the law to shoot a bear in Connecticut, you probably do now. And if there has ever been an appropriate time to review guidelines for sharing land with bears in our state, this is probably it. The mystery of Bobbi the bear’s...
Like so many of her peers across the county, UConn women’s basketball assistant coach Morgan Valley begins each day in the office manually scanning through the 1,000-plus names of players in the transfer portal. Valley sifts through names in search of just the right player to fit with a...
WESTPORT — Two local schools were ordered to briefly shelter-in-place Thursday morning after a student walking onto campus was thought to be a suspicious person, police said. “This was the best possible outcome, ” Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas said in a statement. Westport police said the department’s...
HAMDEN — Police Thursday charged a New Haven teenager in the slaying of , the Police Department announced. Reddick-Streater was killed in a drive-by shooting in Hamden last May in the parking lot of the Minute Mart on Circular Avenue. Reddick-Streater, 18, of Hamden, was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for nearly all of Connecticut for Saturday when temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s and could set record highs in parts of the state. The advisory applies to all of Connecticut’s eight counties, with the exception of a narrow...
MILFORD — A Wallingford man is facing multiple charges, after police say he threw a punch at a police officer during a fight at Eli’s Tavern early Sunday. Trevor Angeletti, 25, was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, second-degree breach of peace and first-degree criminal mischief, Milford police said.
MILFORD — Milford is the place to be later this month for those interested in combining the joy of drawing with drinking beer. The Milford Arts Council (The MAC) and Milford Point Brewing are partnering to offer the first Brews & Pose on May 23. The event will take place at Milford Point Brewing, 230 Woodmont Road Building 29B, at 7 p.m.
MILFORD — John Krusinski has collected money to fight disease, toys for children for Christmas, organized the holiday lights events, supported the Milford police and fire departments by selling and delivering signs of support for these organizations, and even aided the young boy injured during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade,
As a young adult in New Haven, I enjoy walking, biking and taking the bus around the city, but many places I want to go are hard to reach because I don’t have a car. This kind of car-dependent landscape is inconvenient for me. But for many marginalized people in Connecticut, it is much more than just inconvenient: it’s a real barrier to social and economic mobility, public and environmental health, and affordable housing.
Peter S. Baron will be a senior at Fairfield University this fall. But Peter is hardly just a bright, conscientious student. He is a published author of a new book, “If Only We Knew,” which offers a bold perspective about how solutions to many major social issues aren’t being implemented and how an elite class of individuals has used its influence over the media and political spheres to spread false ideas.
WEST HARTFORD — Three people accused of trying to steal a cartload of items at gunpoint from a Home Depot were arrested after leading officers on a car chase, police said. West Hartford police said officers responded to the store for a report of a shoplifting incident around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
When I think of the legendary concerts in music history — the Beatles at Shea Stadium; Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and other rock giants at Woodstock; me as the guest triangle player for the Stamford Symphony Orchestra — the one I remember as the greatest was my granddaughter Chloe’s third-grade recorder concert, which was held recently in the cafeteria of her elementary school.
The recent onslaught of proposals to build gigantic building compounds in downtown Greenwich raises the question as to whether Greenwich will remain a town or become a sprawling city. The unfortunate “Affordable Housing” incentives are giving developers a golden opportunity to override local zoning wishes, and transform our community. Not only are many historic areas threatened, even more importantly, a way of life is being threatened.
