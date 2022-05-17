ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tell us about your favourite Portuguese beach for the chance to win a £200 prize

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcSNg_0fh3eH3C00
Photograph: Simon Dannhauer/Getty Images

The Algarve’s beaches are a major destination, but for many the best of the country’s 1,700km coastline lies beyond this tourist hotspot – from sandy coves below the lush Sintra hills north of Lisbon to the expansive, clean sands of Nazaré – one of Portugal’s top surf towns.

Tell us about your favourite place to spread your towel, whether it’s a sheltered cove, a remote slice of sand accessible only on foot or somewhere to soak up the sun from a beach bar.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK and Europe. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website, and maybe in the paper, too.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on 24 May at 9am BST

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
The Guardian

Afghan surgeon who fled Ukraine says he was treated differently at Polish border

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, and later building a life in Ukraine, Ruhullah Haji has been displaced by war twice in 34 years. So when the heart surgeon made it to Britain after fleeing Russia’s invasion, he was desperate for security and the right to remain as a Ukrainian. Many other Afghans have struggled to secure such rights since the fall of Kabul last year, and remain in limbo.
WORLD
The Guardian

Alexander Peckham obituary

My brother, the environmentalist Alexander Peckham, who has died aged 59, co-founded the Centre for Environment and Business in Scotland in 1989 and then went on to establish New Zealand’s largest cider orchard and leading independent cidery. Alex was born in Cambridge, to Catherine (nee King), a paediatric epidemiologist,...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#Beaches#Beach Bar#Europe#Sintra#Guardian Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
The Guardian

‘Some things can’t be repaired’: how do you recover when a friend betrays you?

As the libel suit between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney rumbles on in the high court, the public has heard weeks of claims and counterclaims about Instagram stings, paparazzi ambushes and phones lost in the sea. But one thing has been clear from the outset: one of the two women has been betrayed. Either, as Rooney claims, Vardy sold stories about her fellow Wag to the Sun, or, as Vardy maintains, Rooney’s baseless accusation has dragged her good name through the mud.
SPORTS
The Guardian

‘Would you ask Gene Kelly that?’: defiant Tom Cruise dazzles Cannes

A hero’s welcome met the star of two Top Guns and countless Mission: Impossible movies as he took part in a toothless Q&A carried by that mega-watt grin. Cannes is the only place that loves Hollywood more than Hollywood loves itself; it certainly loves to showcase colossal personal appearances by the iconic names, linked to a big, unjudgemental screening of his or her latest innocent-pleasure movie.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 86 of the invasion

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Donbas, where Russia is now concentrating its main effort, has been “completely destroyed”. “There’s hell, and that’s not an exaggeration,” he said in his nightly address. “The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army – all this is not just hostilities during the war.”
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

282K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy