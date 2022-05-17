UGI to raise gas rates in June, December

Denver, Pa. — UGI customers will see their natural gas costs rise by more than 7% when the company raises its rates this June. That likely won't be the only hike in prices this year, UGI warned. A second rate increase is project to come in December, for a total increase of nearly 13% for residential customers, according to a release issued Tuesday.
Montoursville, Pa. — PPL Electric Utilities is ready to help everyone with their spring cleaning by hosting a small appliance recycling event in Lycoming County. The public can drop off their appliances on Saturday, May 21 at the PPL Electric Service Center, 4810 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted items include old room air conditioners and dehumidifiers that are in working condition.
Wells Fargo & Co. will close a branch in Lehigh County and has closed a Luzerne County location as online banking grows. The 541 Main St., Slatington, branch will close Aug. 3, according to a statement from Elise Corbett, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo. "We apologize for any inconvenience and...
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists about a ramp closure in Carbon County this weekend. The commission said motorists traveling on the Northeastern Extension (I-476) will need to be aware that the southbound exit ramp at the State Route 903 Interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, May 20 to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 21 to allow technicians to safely perform tolling equipment maintenance.
LANCASTER, Pa. — A big crane will force a weekend-long detour in Lancaster. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday until Sunday night, a 500-ton crane will be positioned on North Duke Street to lift and move mechanical equipment to and from the rooftop of Lancaster General Hospital's future emergency department.
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that more than $5.2 million in Community Block Grant Development (CDBG) competitive, set-aside funding was awarded to update existing water and/or sewer systems and help improve the quality of life for residents of four communities in Bedford, Clinton, Juniata and Northumberland counties. “This CDBG funding...
PENNSYLVANIA — A Commonwealth Court judge granted a preliminary injunction that essentially bars the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation from moving forward with plans to toll Interstate 79 and eight other bridges across the state. PennDOT revealed a private-public partnership to toll a section of I-79 near Bridgeville to raise...
KUTZTOWN, Pa. – At Kutztown University, people looked at maps and left feedback as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looks to make changes to Route 222. PennDOT is proposing to widen the roadway from Schaeffer Road in Maidencreek Township to the Kutztown Bypass in Richmond Township. Left turns would not be allowed.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County officials are urging resident to wear masks indoors in public and stay up to on vaccines. The Office of Public Health announced the County is now in the CDC-defined “high” level of community transmission for COVID-19. The County says additional precautions may be...
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There have been multiple black bear sightings in Lancaster County, including at a busy shopping center, over the past several days. UPDATE: Game Commission officers have placed a trap for the bear between Centerville Road and the Hempfield Green Development, which is west of Centerville, according to a post on the West Hempfield Township Police Department Facebook page.
The Meadows Road Bridge is coming down next month. Really. Earlier reports of the demolition of the bridge in Lower Saucon Township were exaggerated, but Northampton County Director of Public Works Michael Emili said Wednesday that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded a contract and work will begin soon.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re looking for work, and have a valid Pennsylvania Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation may have an opening for you. PennDOT has two announced two job fairs will take place on June 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m, at these locations: Lancaster County Maintenance Office2105 […]
The following estate sale is at 678 Heller Ave in Williamsport. This location is just one block east of Rose Street and between the streets of Aubrey Pl and Aubrey Ct. You may want to park out on Rose as there is only parking for one car at each of the 6 homes on this block. We must also let you know that Aubrey Place and Aubrey Court are very narrow roads and parking on those streets will constrict the flow of traffic to the various streets back on these two streets. Please do not park on Aubrey Place and Aubrey Court or try to park at the home of the sale. More than likely you will be trapped if you do. We cannot provide traffic control and can only suggest you should walk the one block back to Heller Avenue to tour the sale home. This sale will be held May 19-20 from 9am-4pm daily. If we are open on Saturday it will be for cleanup only. We may choose to open early because of lines. We can only let about 20 people in the home at any one time, so we will be limiting access to 20 initially and then allowing one to enter when someone leaves. Sorry, but the home is packed with 90 years of items and space is limited!
The massive explosion that shuttered the PES refinery in South Philadelphia happened nearly three years ago. Today, more than half of the jungle of pipes, tanks, and buildings on the site have been torn down. But monitors on the property’s edge continue to pick up high levels of a cancer-causing chemical, on par with operating refineries across the country.
LANCASTER – Customers at Lancaster Airport will have a new option to travel through a partnership between American Airlines and Landline. Starting August 6, Landline will connect Lancaster Airport customers to American’s hub at Philadelphia Airport. Customers begin their trip at Lancaster Airport, check in with American, and clear security just as they would for a flight, but board a Landline vehicle instead of an aircraft. Upon arrival at Philly Airport, they’ll de-board air-side, enter the terminal, and proceed directly to their connecting flight. When they’re ready to return home, they’ll board a Landline vehicle in Philadelphia and arrive at Lancaster. American will transfer customers’ checked bags between Landline’s vehicles and American’s flight network. Landline vehicles accommodate up to 35 customers and features complementary wi-fi, streaming entertainment, and power at each seat. You can get more information by clicking on the picture below.
The Lehigh Valley is a national hotspot for covid transmission as cases spike across the northeastern U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If it seems like a lot of people have COVID-19 in the Valley right now, it’s because they probably...
The company behind the electronic poll books that Berks County used on Tuesday says its technology was not the problem that caused delays. Several polling stations in the county switched to paper poll books after encountering issues with the electronic poll books. That led to delays in several precincts. Officials...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People First Federal Credit Union, a provider of financial services for the Greater Lehigh Valley, said Thursday it has opened a new Solutions Center at 26 N. 6th Street in downtown Allentown. People First provides a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. A ribbon...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that job fairs will be held for those seeking employment with the department in Dauphin and Lancaster counties. Job fairs will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. June 1 at the following locations:. Lancaster County Maintenance Office, 2105 Lincoln Highway East,...
Comments / 1