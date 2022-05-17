ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Road projects impacting travel in Henrico May 15-21

By Citizen Staff
 4 days ago
Virginia Department of Transportation officials recently released information about upcoming traffic improvement projects in Henrico County, as well as updates regarding those currently underway.

Project updates

  • Traffic impacts for the interchange improvements project at the I-64 and Airport Drive interchange have been completed. The project is anticipated to be completed this year.
  • Starting Mar. 21, access to Parham Road from Julian Road will close as part of an intersection improvement project.
  • Starting May 26 through fall 2022, alternating lanes at Patterson Avenue (Rt 6) and Parham Road will be closed continuously as part of an intersection improvement project.

Road closures

A number of Virginia DOT road projects are underway this week in Henrico, resulting in scheduled road closures across the county, including:

  • May 15 – 19 (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) – I-95 near Chamberlayne Avenue (pothole patching)
  • May 15 (8 p.m. to 7 a.m.) – I-64 between mile markers 191 and 194 (bridge work)
  • May 15 (9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.) – Pocahontas Parkway (Rt 895) at the ramp to Pocahontas Expressway (litter pickup)
  • May 15-19 (9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.) – W. Broad Street (Rt. 250) between N. Gayton Road and the Goochland County line (new roadway construction)
  • May 16 – 20 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. & 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) – I-64 between mile marker 194 and Laburnum Avenue (bridge work)
  • May 17 (8 p.m. to 4 a.m.) – I-95 left lane between Bells Road and E. Patrick Henry Road ( litter pickup.)
  • May 20 (10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.) – I-295 south between mile markers 30 and 29 (bridge work)

For recent and reliable information on traffic and road work, call 511 or visit www.511.virginia.org.

For general information about Richmond area road conditions and projects, visit @VaDOTRVA on Twitter.

To visit the Virginia Department of Transportation website, visit VirginiaDOT.org.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Pothole#Road Closures
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Winona B. Garland

Winona B. Garland, age 82, of Henrico, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Winona was born October 22, 1939. A visitation for Winona will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Nelsen Richmond, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231. A visitation will occur Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231. A funeral service will occur Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231. A committal service will occur Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM at Varina Episcopal Church Cemetery, 2385 Mill Rd., Richmond, VA 23231.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

DEFY to open second indoor adventure center in Henrico

DEFY Extreme Air Sports announced May 20 that it will open a second Henrico location June 15. Its newest indoor adventure and recreation facility will take the spot vacated by Boomerang Air Sports at 205 Towne Center West Boulevard, adjacent to Short Pump Town Center. DEFY already operates three other Virginia locations, including one at 10087 Brook Road in Glen Allen, near Virginia Center.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Virginia PTA honors Henrico’s Alicia Atkins as child advocate of the year

Henrico School Board member Alicia Atkins, who represents the Varina district, was honored Saturday by the Virginia Parent Teacher Association as child advocate of the year. For several years before she was elected to office, Atkins had been active in creating, rebuilding and leading PTA groups at local schools. By 2017, she was on so many PTA boards that she’s unsure of the exact number.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

