Road projects impacting travel in Henrico May 15-21

Virginia Department of Transportation officials recently released information about upcoming traffic improvement projects in Henrico County, as well as updates regarding those currently underway.

Project updates

Traffic impacts for the interchange improvements project at the I-64 and Airport Drive interchange have been completed. The project is anticipated to be completed this year.

Starting Mar. 21, access to Parham Road from Julian Road will close as part of an intersection improvement project.

Starting May 26 through fall 2022, alternating lanes at Patterson Avenue (Rt 6) and Parham Road will be closed continuously as part of an intersection improvement project.

Road closures

A number of Virginia DOT road projects are underway this week in Henrico, resulting in scheduled road closures across the county, including:

May 15 – 19 (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) – I-95 near Chamberlayne Avenue (pothole patching)

May 15 (8 p.m. to 7 a.m.) – I-64 between mile markers 191 and 194 (bridge work)

May 15 (9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.) – Pocahontas Parkway (Rt 895) at the ramp to Pocahontas Expressway (litter pickup)

May 15-19 (9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.) – W. Broad Street (Rt. 250) between N. Gayton Road and the Goochland County line (new roadway construction)

May 16 – 20 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. & 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) – I-64 between mile marker 194 and Laburnum Avenue (bridge work)

May 17 (8 p.m. to 4 a.m.) – I-95 left lane between Bells Road and E. Patrick Henry Road ( litter pickup.)

May 20 (10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.) – I-295 south between mile markers 30 and 29 (bridge work)

For recent and reliable information on traffic and road work, call 511 or visit www.511.virginia.org.

For general information about Richmond area road conditions and projects, visit @VaDOTRVA on Twitter.

To visit the Virginia Department of Transportation website, visit VirginiaDOT.org.