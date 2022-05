Although renovations at the Colebrook Tavern are underway, the new owner is staying mum for now on what might come next for the historic establishment. The property was sold from the Morris family to Allen Real Estate, LLC, in August 2019 for $190,000. The liquor license, currently in safekeeping status, is held by Allen Commercial, LLC. Both LLC’s share an address with Dauphin County-based Allen Restorations, LLC.

