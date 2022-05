The end of April brings much anticipation. For some, it is the promise of warm weather and long, summer days. For others, it symbolizes the perfect time for community-driven events such as yard sales, festivals and car shows. Each year, the Jefferson County Lions Club hosts an Annual Car Show in October, but this year marks their first springtime show, Show and Shine, which was held on Saturday, April 30 in Monticello, and lasted from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

