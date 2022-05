A calm start to Wednesday in southwest Idaho with westerly flow in place. Moisture embedded within the flow will bring cloud cover into the Treasure Valley throughout the day with light mountain rain showers over the northern areas. Precipitation amounts will be limited with the bulk of moisture staying north of the region. Temperatures will remain very mild in the valley today with highs in the upper 70's, winds will become breezy at 10-15 mph out of the northwest.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO