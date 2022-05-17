The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Avian flu seems to have missed landing in Lebanon County so far this year, but that doesn’t mean the region is immune from the deadly virus. “There have been no cases reported yet in Lebanon County,” Hope Kassube, a Penn State Extension educator and expert in poultry issues, told LebTown. “So far, all of the cases have been in Lancaster and Berks counties. All flocks that are confirmed positive have (or are in the process of) been euthanized.”

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO