Pounders Repair Day Planner

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
Frost Advisory in effect for Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Lake-enhanced clouds Tuesday evening with a gusty northwest wind. Winds weaken as the sun goes down and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into valley locations.
A gorgeous afternoon out there today and this evening will be a great one to get some yard work done... That changes tomorrow. Clouds build overnight as wind turns to the southeast, that will bring in some more humidity too. We’re down to 58° to start out Wednesday.
We started the day with some “rehearsal” thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND this morning. There was some penny size hail around Wakonda in Yankton County, and in Lincoln County, Minnesota. Cottonwood County in Minnesota got half dollar hail. We expect thunderstorms – strong at that – already firing this...
It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend.
“We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
With severe weather possible today & tonight across central Minnesota, it's a good time for a refresher on the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado 'WATCH,' and a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado 'WARNING.' Here's the scoop:. The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across Central...
Mostly cloudy tonight. showers likely especially after midnight. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low: 53. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Rain at times and cooler Wednesday. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High: 65. Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry...
