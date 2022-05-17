ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass Now On Sale for Universal Orlando Resort, Prices Increased More Than 20% Over 2021

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass is now on sale for the Universal Orlando Resort event. The Express Pass allows guests to skip the regular line one time at...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
DoYouRemember?

Woman Catches Husband Cheating With Nanny Thanks To Disney Ride Photo

A woman named Natalie caught her husband cheating with the nanny thanks to a Disney ride photo. Here’s the story. Natalie, now a single mom of two, caught her husband cheating thanks to a souvenir snapshot, and the nanny subsequently filed a restraining order against her former employee. Her husband has apparently been “lonely and remorseful” since their breakup.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Orlando#Halloween Horror Nights#Halloween Night#The Universal#The Express Pass#Universal Studios#Universal Parks News#Disney Parks#Wdwnt
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

Disney Pays $100,000 to Guest Bitten by Bedbugs at Disneyland Hotel

Disney has agreed to settle a lawsuit and pay a guest $100,000 after she claims she was bitten by bedbugs during her stay at Disneyland Hotel in 2018. Ivy Eldridge visited Disneyland Resort and stayed at Disneyland Hotel in April 2018. The lawsuit states she was bitten numerous times by bedbugs and she “endured many sleepless nights and much emotional and mental distress, coupled with other physical conditions associated with severe mental and emotional distress.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
PopCrush

Woman Claims Another Disney Guest Dropped Her Pants and Peed on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Ride

A trip on a popular Disney ride did not go as planned for dozens of park guests when one woman couldn't hold it any longer. The event in question took place on the famous Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland. The beloved attraction features Animatronics from the hit film franchise of the same name, notably including Captain Jack Sparrow, who is played by Johnny Depp in the movies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Police Handcuff and Escort Young Guest Out of Magic Kingdom

TikTok user Natalie Curling shared a video of several Sheriff’s Department officers escorting a young guest out of Magic Kingdom yesterday evening. A magical day at Disney world arresting a child #disney #disneyworld #magickingdom #wdw #magic #florida. ♬ The Disney Logo Theme When You Wish Upon A Star (From...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy