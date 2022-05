If you are looking to go for a run without the blistering hot heat of the day on your neck, then the 2022 Moonlight Chase is for you!. The streets of Eldridge will come alive on July 9th as the sun goes down, and the community comes out for a race, refreshments, and music under the stars. Thousands of people of all ages take part in the Chase. The Moonlight Chase is not only one of the best runs to run in, but also one of the best as a spectator as the community shows its stuff with decorations and music and cheers along the entire course.

