Steve Hackett lends his unmistakable guitar sounds to Underwater, the new single from Sun's Signature. You can watch a new video for the single below. Sun's Signature are former Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser and Massive Attack's Damon Reece (who has also worked with Spiritualized), and they will release their self-titled EP, out physically on June 18 through Partisan Records for Record Store Day, with a digital release following in July (date TBC). The music has been described as "a lush collection of songs that has developed through an Alice in Wonderland journey through life and music."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO