The Nolitafication of Dimes Square

“This is one of the most famous chairs in the world, and it’s so disconnected from its original heritage,” says Cheyenne Concepcion, a Filipino American artist who examines cultural memory and migration through installation, design, and public art. She’s talking about the Peacock chair, the woven-rattan seat with a high, round back that has appeared on dozens of album covers, in the most famous portrait of Black Panther Party co-founder Huey Newton, and in countless “boho chic” interiors. Concepcion accidentally came across the history of the chair while researching the architecture of the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition. While it is widely recognized, the chair’s history is less known: It originated at the Bilibid Prison in Manila, where it was made by incarcerated people in the early 1900s. “I literally just stopped in my tracks,” she says. “This was such a strong cultural symbol. How could I not know about its history?” As a graduate landscape-architecture student, she had been looking for historical references to guide her as a designer but hadn’t yet come across anything with deep personal resonance. With the Peacock chair, “I knew I had to do something with it,” she says. “It felt like something to hold onto, and I let it pull me.” Her new furniture collection Reclaim, which she launched at WantedDesign last weekend, shows the early results of that inquiry.

DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO