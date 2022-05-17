ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Next Star Wars Film Will Be Directed by Taika Waititi

By Cody Mcintosh
 2 days ago
The next Star Wars movie will be the previously announced one directed by Taika Waititi, and that news couldn’t be coming at a better time. The Star Wars franchise has been in a strange state of flux lately. The trilogy that was due from Rian Johnson has been put on the...

