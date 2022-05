As Connecticut braces for record high temperatures this weekend, some municipalities have opened cooling centers to provide some reprieve to their residents. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of Connecticut, with the exception of the shoreline, for Saturday. The greater Hartford area is expected to get to the upper 90s, but the heat and humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees. The heat is expected to continue into Sunday.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO