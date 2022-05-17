ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray State and WKU in action today

By Todd Hamilton
whopam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurray State returns to action today as the Racers visit Evansville. The...

whopam.com

whopam.com

Pawlowski to resign as WKU baseball coach

Western Kentucky coach John Pawlowski will resign after the Hilltoppers complete the regular season this weekend at Old Dominion. The school announced in a news release Palwowski is leaving to pursue other opportunities. He’s 142-197 in seven seasons as WKU coach.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Racers & Hilltoppers win Tuesday games

Murray State picked up a 3-2 road win at Evansville last night. The Racers are now 29-22 and welcome Tennessee Tech in the final regular season Ohio Valley Conference series beginning tomorrow afternoon at 5 at Johnny Reagan Field. Western Kentucky got a 10-2 road win at Bellarmine Tuesday. The...
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Murray State & Austin Peay play OVC baseball games today

Murray State and Austin Peay begin their final Ohio Valley Conference regular season series this evening. The Racers welcome Tennessee Tech for a 5 pm first pitch at Johnny Reagan Field, while the Governors entertain Morehead State.
whopam.com

WKU’s Hamilton to return next season

The Bowling Green Daily News reports Western Kentucky’s Jairius Hamilton announced his return to the Hilltoppers next season on social media Tuesday. Hamilton had entered the transfer portal April 14th. Last season was his first on the Hill after playing at Maryland and beginning his career with Boston College.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Colonel hoopsters Vaughn & Williams sign with Delta College

Two members of Christian County’s boys team signed colleigate letters today. Trez Vaughn and Jaiden Williams are attending Delta College in Saginaw, MI. In 25 games last season, Vaughn averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. Williams missed most of the season due to a football injury but averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13 games for the Colonels, who finished 10-23.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Christian, Todd, Trigg counties yellow again on COVID spread map

Christian, Todd and Trigg County and the remainder of the Pennyrile region are now yellow on the Kentucky COVID-19 Community Level map as case numbers are picking up. The region had been green for several weeks, but more contagious subvariants of omicron are spreading relatively quickly across the country. Kentucky...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Member Appreciation Day

Pennyrile Electric members! Come see us at our Hopkinsville office at 2000 Harrison Street Hopkinsville, KY from 8AM – 4PM on June 8, 2022 for a Member Appreciation Day. Register to win prizes and get a free bucket and LED bulbs!
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Christian County takes 8th district title/Tuesday’s Scores

8th District: Christian County defeated Hopkinsville for the third time this season 7-3 to win its first 8th district title since 2019. Elijah Underhill went 3-4 at the plate and struck out nine in getting the pitching win. Hopkinsville was held to just three hits, all coming in the sixth inning from Zach Moss, Joseph Boor and losing pitcher Jacob Dilday. The Tigers will go to the regional tournament 13-15 while the Colonels are now 26-7 on the season.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

HHS student receives KDE Scholarship

Hopkinsville High School Senior Naiomi Williams has been named a recipient of the Kentucky Department of Education’s Powered by Inclusion Scholarship. According to a news release, the one-time $2,500 scholarship is awarded to eligible high school students with disabilities seeking a post-secondary education or training program. The Powered by Inclusion Scholarship recipients are nominated by their school counselor and have an Individual Education Plan. The student must have obtained career or academic readiness and intend to enroll in a postsecondary school or training program.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

HCA graduates Class of 2022

Heritage Christian Academy sent 31 seniors into the world with commencement ceremonies Thursday night at the Bruce Convention Center. Those Warrior graduates have amassed about $930,000 in scholarships and that doesn’t include any state KEES money or grants. The 2022 valedictorian is Savannah Leigh Blanchard and the salutatorian is...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Ronnie Baskin

(Age 72, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday May 21st at 3pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:30pm till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Richard A. Crow

(Age 50, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Sunday May 22nd at 2pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm to 7pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Saundra Crawley Rippie

(Age 73, of Crofton) No services will be held. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CROFTON, KY
whopam.com

Robert Donald Warren

(Age 82, of Hopkinsville) Private service will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Stolen truck recovered in Hopkinsville, suspect arrested

A stolen truck was recovered Wednesday afternoon in Hopkinsville and the driver was arrested. A city Flock camera alerted police of the stolen 2008 Dodge Ram pickup and Hopkinsville police officers located it at Waddell Circle and Commonwealth Avenue. A computer check confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Jane L. Hale Hudspeth

(Age 86, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Monday May 23rd at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Joyce “Rejoice” Mohler

(Age 56, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday May 20th at 1pm at New Covenant of Grace Ministries Church. Interment will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Lawrence Randel Christy

(Age 68, of Herndon) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HERNDON, KY
whopam.com

Ramirez to serve as Sinking Fork interim principal

Sinking Fork Elementary School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has announced the appointment of Lacey Ramirez to serve as interim principal beginning June 1. Ramirez currently serves as Sinking Fork’s assistant principal and has spent her entire teaching and administrative career with the Christian County Public School System. In 2008, she began her career as a teacher at Belmont Elementary, followed by Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary and Sinking Fork Elementary Schools. In 2018 Ramirez joined the administrative team at Sinking Fork Elementary as assistant principal.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

