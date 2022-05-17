Murray State and WKU in action today

8th District: Christian County defeated Hopkinsville for the third time this season 7-3 to win its first 8th district title since 2019. Elijah Underhill went 3-4 at the plate and struck out nine in getting the pitching win. Hopkinsville was held to just three hits, all coming in the sixth inning from Zach Moss, Joseph Boor and losing pitcher Jacob Dilday. The Tigers will go to the regional tournament 13-15 while the Colonels are now 26-7 on the season.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO