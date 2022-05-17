ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Photos: 10-foot alligator found in Florida family’s pool

Boston 25 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida family finds 10-foot alligator swimming in their pool...

www.boston25news.com

CNN

Florida woman jokes about 'puppy’ found on e-Bay

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman posted about her new "puppy" Saturday. "I bought this new puppy off of eBay, but something seems to be wrong with him," Cindy Frasier said in a post. She says this new 'pet' hisses and growls at her. "Does anyone know if...
ABC Action News

Florida teen wearing earbuds hit by train while walking on tracks

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Florida girl was critically injured when a train struck her as she walked along the tracks. The conductor told a 911 dispatcher that the train hit a "juvenile trespasser" Monday afternoon. Edgewater police say the impact threw the teen into a...
EDGEWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Sarasota deputies help wrangle 3 alligators in one spot

NOKOMIS, Fla. - It's not all that unusual to spot a gator in Florida, especially with alligator mating season underway. But it's not every day you see three gators on the road all at once. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Knights Trail Road in Nokomis. "What...
NOKOMIS, FL
lonelyplanet.com

Barks and recreation: the best dog-friendly adventures in Florida

There's no need to leave your dog at home with our guide to pooch-friendly places in Florida © Abigail Marie / Shutterstock. You can’t spell Florida without Fido. When it comes to decision time on whether to bring your four-legged friend(s) with you on your next trip to the Sunshine State, don’t overthink it.
FLORIDA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Fish In Alabama, Florida Waters Are On Drugs?

This is just crazy. It all started with some tests done in South Florida waterways. The tests on a variety of fish came back positive for drugs. This is terrible. What happens if they get hooked?. Nevermind. In the early tests, every one of the 93 fish tested had pharmaceuticals...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE
classiccountry1045.com

Almost A Dozen Animals Removed From Punta Gorda Rescue Facility

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Animal Control removed animals from All Creatures Safe Haven, a rescue facility in Punta Gorda. A variety of animals were removed including dogs, cats, a horse, and pigs who were in terrible condition. The owner said she was operating a hospice situation for animals.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Click10.com

Escaped Florida inmate now behind bars after all-out manhunt

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – An escaped Florida inmate was arrested by Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Anthony Ray Barnes, 29, was assigned to hold traffic signs. Barnes had removed his ankle monitor and left the state’s work-release program. Barnes was wanted...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

