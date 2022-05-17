ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

25-Year-Old Man Dead After Drowning In The Rapid Waters Of Mississippi River Near Ottawa

By Sarah Crookall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old man died from drowning in the Mississippi River just outside of Ottawa on May 15. Pascal Bredin, from Gatineau, Quebec, was found in the river near a small town that is roughly a 40-minute drive from Ottawa in Blakeney, Ontario. At around 9:45...

Jayden Vaughn
3d ago

My heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim. This is very sad to hear. Rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️

