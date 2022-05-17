ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansura, LA

Demetrice “Knowledge” Todd, age 46

By Editorial
avoyellestoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemetrice “Knowledge” Todd, age 46, passed away on Saturday, May 14th, 2022. Those left...

www.avoyellestoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Heart of Worship Church buys Pelican Seafood & Poboy building

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Heart of Worship Church (HOW) in Pineville has purchased the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant operates out of. The two parties were recently in a land dispute after the church put up a fence on what they believed was the property line between the church and the restaurant. The fence limited parking and blocked the drive-thru and handicap entrance to the restaurant and was eventually torn down by a fed-up passerby.
PINEVILLE, LA
KATC News

Ville Platte woman booked in connection with stabbing

A Ville Platte woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a local man. Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said Ashley Edwards, 35, has been booked with attempted second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and battery on an officer. She remains in jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansura, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Moore
theadvocate.com

Shopping center near Johnston Street, Ambassador Caffery sold for $6.3 million

The Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette has been sold for $6.3 million. Alexandria-based D’Argent Companies bought the 45,000-square-foot center from the Whittington Family Partnership LLC of Lafayette, land records show. The center is home to a number of independent business, including Ema’s Café and Bailey’s Seafood & Grill. The...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Acadia Parish Resident Wants Their Stuff Back

Most people I know are probably just like most of the people you know. They work super hard for everything they have purchased, and it would make them very sad if someone stole those items. There are several things to know about this burglary case including the person committing the...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KLFY.com

Acadiana Eats: Norbert’s Restaurant

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — This week, News 10’s Gerald Gruenig made his way to Norbert’s Restaurant in Broussard. Check out what they have to offer below!. When are they open: Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. How can you contact them: (337) 837-6704 or...
BROUSSARD, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - May 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 18, 2022. David Joseph Raney, 38, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule I drug. Christopher Floyd Thomas, 38, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; resisting an officer by flight; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Escude Funeral Home#La 71350
avoyellestoday.com

Moreauville men arrested for cultivation of marijuana

Two Moreauville men have been charged with the cultivation of marijuana along with other charges after marijuana was allegedly found growing inside their home. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, on the night of May 5, while responding to and investigating a domestic disturbance/abuse call, the investigation led Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Patrol Deputies to 10190 Highway 451, Moreauville, in search of the suspect.
MOREAUVILLE, LA
KATC News

Shotgun homes under makeover renovations in New Iberia

The history between the streets of Anderson, St. Jude, Washing and others goes beyond the surface. "For as long as I can remember, the Mixon family and their homes have been a part of my community", says Councilman Malon Lewis. "They've been having shelter in nice places and decent places for people to live in."
NEW IBERIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
avoyellestoday.com

Avoyelles Police Jury Update for week ending May 15

Welcome to the APPJ Update: May 15. As jurors of the APPJ, it is our obligation to serve the public, make the parish a better place to live, and to make every effort to be fair. We have nine members serving nine districts (three minorities) of the parish. The nine jurors are very diverse from different religions, different cultures, different races, different political parties, a wide range of ages, etc. We try to work together for a better parish. We have just so much funding resources and every penny is budgeted in order to best serve the parish of Avoyelles as a whole. But let it be known, that for every decision made by the APPJ, some constituents will be happy and some will not be happy, including jurors. No matter how well a situation is handled, someone will have a complaint. This is not just in government, but the private sector as well. What the public does not see is what goes on behind closed doors, on the phone, in committee meetings, individual discussions, etc. Most of the time, the public does not see the heated discussions/arguments amongst jurors, staff, or other public servants. They do happen and unfortunately at times, they do happen in open meetings. Each one of us has our priorities but we each have only one vote. The majority rules but some people cannot and will not accept it. That is part of democracy and part of freedom.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Developing Lafayette

A New Billy’s Boudin Is Coming Soon Next To Lowe’s In Opelousas, Designed Like Krotz Spring & Pont des Mouton Locations

A new Billy’s Boudin is coming soon to Opelousas next to Lowe’s off I-49, Exit 19. Much like the Krotz Springs and the new Pont des Mouton locations, the new Billy’s Boudin format features a larger building & parking lot coupled with a convenience store with access to fuel. The concept has shown success in both locations while retaining the signature Billy’s products & vibe many have come to know & love.
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy