June 2022 New Music Releases

By Nick DeRiso
 5 days ago
June will be marked by a massive series of new records by Tedeschi Trucks Band and some equally massive reissue packages from Elton John and the Beach Boys. The first-ever compilation of solo material from Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie includes two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her...

Top 10 Songs Paul McCartney Has Not Played Live on Got Back Tour

If Paul McCartney were to play a concert featuring every single one of his songs — from the Beatles to Wings to solo material – he'd be facing days of endless performing. That is a preposterous idea and a physical impossibility, but it illustrates just how much music McCartney has to choose from when he curates his set lists. There's an entire decade's worth of Beatles songs to be considered, a catalog that already holds enough diverse material to last any artist a lifetime. Then there are eight albums of songs by Wings, who also enjoyed immense success in their 10 years together — every one of their albums landed in the Top 10. And as if that weren't impressive enough, McCartney has a full solo discography to pull from, too, ranging from his 1970 solo debut to his most recent studio endeavor, 2020's McCartney III.
Eric Clapton Postpones Shows After Testing Positive for COVID

Eric Clapton has postponed some of his European concerts after testing positive for COVID. “Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall,” a message posted to the guitar great’s Facebook page explained, alluding to Clapton’s recent performances in London. “He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course the fans.”
Listen to Journey’s New Song ‘Let It Rain’

Journey have released “Let It Rain,” the latest track from their upcoming album Freedom. Though the band is most associated with their arena rock anthems, they switch up their style on the new song. “Let It Rain” is a heavy-handed rocker, boasting a powerful swagger from the opening note.
Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Shows With Jimmie Vaughan

Eric Clapton has announced a brief run of U.S concert dates for later this year with Jimmie Vaughan. The guitarists will start in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 8, then head to Detroit, Chicago and Pittsburgh, before wrapping up things with a pair of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sept. 18 and 19.
David Crosby Is Cranking Out Music Because He’s ‘Gonna Die’ Soon

David Crosby has revealed that thinking about his death has motivated his late-career output. “I’ve been making records at a startling rate. I’ve made five albums in six, seven years. It’s an absurd rate to be cranking albums out,” he noted in an interview with the journalism class at Golden High School (via Best Classic Bands). “The reason being is that I’m gonna die.”
Report: Friends Say Taylor Hawkins Wanted to Tour Less With Foo Fighters

Friends claimed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins told them he wanted to cut back on touring with the Dave Grohl-led rockers in his final days. One of them, Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, told Rolling Stone in a new report that Hawkins confided to him he "couldn't fucking do it anymore." (UPDATE: Cameron has since responded in a statement that his words "were taken out of context.")
John Lydon Is ‘Proud’ That God Saved the Queen

Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon said he was “proud” of Queen Elizabeth II’s achievements over the 70 years of her reign, regardless of the attitudes he expressed in the classic song “God Save the Queen.”. Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952 and has remained...
35 Years Ago: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman Return

Critics of contemporary movie and TV culture often bemoan its reliance on sequels, spin-offs and nostalgia, as if things like this were somehow new. But the idea of pop culture re-masticating itself has been with us for a long time now, sometimes for better and sometimes for worse. If you want evidence of this, look no further than the made-for-TV movie The Return of The Six-Million-Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman, which premiered on NBC on May 17, 1987.
