ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Man sentenced to prison in death of infant son

WVNews
 3 days ago

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to serve between 20 and 40 years in prison in the death of his...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

For the record

ROWLESBURG — On April 23, a West Virginia State Police trooper responded to a vehicle accident on W.Va. 72 in Rowlesburg. The trooper said the owner of the vehicle, Morgan Danielle Bever, 30, of Rowlesburg, claimed she was driving at the time of the crash. Through investigation, the trooper reported, it was determined that a man accompanying her was actually the driver. Bever said she had insurance on the vehicle, but a check with the company later showed that coverage had expired two months prior, the complaint states.
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

DOH driver injured in dump truck accident

FELLOWSVILLE — An accident involving a West Virginia Division of Highways dump truck injured its driver Wednesday. The single-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of W.Va. 92 and U.S. 50, and the call came into the 911 center at 12:43 p.m. The call reported that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.
FELLOWS, CA
WVNews

Ward Frazee

FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Ward Clayton Frazee passed away on May 19, 2022, as his wife of 57 years held his hands until he entered the arms of his other great love — Jesus. As the next to youngest boy of the 11 children of Hiram and Edith (Teets) Frazee, Ward was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in the aptly named small town of Friendsville, Maryland — the same town where he lived for 77 years with his beloved wife, Carol (Fike) Frazee, and his adoring daughters, Autumn Barclay (husband Bryan) and Kendra Kenney (husband Michael). Ward had many nicknames: Captain, Louie and Pete, but his most treasured name was when his grandchildren — Colton Thomas (wife Shauna), Hunter Barclay, Walker Barclay and Braelyn Kenney — called him “Pap Pap.”
FORT ASHBY, WV
WVNews

Students experience DUI through simulator

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has restarted their DUI Simulator Program. New safety measures and sanitization processes have been instituted to maximize student safety. With new protocols in place, the DUI Simulator visited Ripley High School on Tuesday, May 17. John...
RIPLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
City
Moundsville, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
WVNews

Karen Knox

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Karen Lynne Knox, 61, of New Castle, Pa., passed away on May 18, 2022 in her home. Born Oct. 22, 1960, in Oakland, she was a daughter of Maggie Irene (Keyser) Knox and the late James Erving Knox. She was also preceded in death by her great-nephew, Robby Butler and her great-niece, Savanah Butler.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WVNews

John Terry Hardman

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — “I was born to be a farmer…. It is what I know and what I love. It’s overlooking a field and hearing the sound of the newest born calf, bawling for its Momma;. It’s overlooking the beauty of the Earth, the vastness...
WESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Child Neglect#Violent Crime#Ap
WVNews

Leedy celebrates 50 years of teaching

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Not many people can say they have been at one job for their entire career these days. However, Juanita Leedy is one of the lucky ones. This year she is celebrating 50 years of teaching in Christian schools. Since starting her teaching journey at...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Billy Zacot.png

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Former Keyser City Council member William Zacot is not eligible to…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Commissioners opposed to regional jail fee increases

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners plan to have a presence at an interim legislative meeting Sunday on regional jail expenses. Commissioner Dave Price said a previously proposed mid-year increase in the per diem cost would have been “horrible” for commissions. “This year, they froze that per diem...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNews

Debra Kay Dix

JANLE LEW- Debra Kay Dix, 62, of 6131 Jesse Run Road in Jane Lew, was called Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:24 p.m. at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on October 26, 1959, in Gassaway, WV. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold R. Burrows of Jane Lew; and her two sisters: Patricia Burrows and Tina Burrows, who both passed at a young age.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Stalled on the ground floor

It’s time for the Harrison County Commission to order up a new set of elevators for the existing courthouse. Put aside recriminations and polemics for now about why the situation is what it is. What matters is getting the 90-year-old courthouse two main elevators that work almost all of...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Courthouse News

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Rodger Derrick Cooper to Anita Dawn Cooper, Undivided interest tract US Rt 21 and north of Mariah Road, Grant District. Rodger Derrick Cooper to Anita Dawn Cooper, Undivided...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Jackson County Christian schools to host commencement ceremonies

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Both Ripley Christian Academy and Heritage Christian Academy will soon be hosting their graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022. RCA will host its first graduation ceremony at 11 a.m. on May 27, at Parchment Valley Conference Center’s Hill Hall. The school was...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

As one chapter ends, another begins

Today is the day that many of our children, and, let’s not kid ourselves, parents as well, look forward to — graduation day here in Jackson County. Ripley will have about 146 graduates; Ravenswood more than 80. Each is someone special to someone and each holds a dear place here on earth, a person born with a purpose.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Newell receives award for short story

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Hannah Newell, a senior at Ravenswood High School, recently received her Certificate of Appreciation and money from the Jackson County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) for her creative writing short story open to any Ravenswood high school student. Newell not only writes stories, but she sings and writes songs as well. She plans to attend college in the fall.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Legislature heads to Morgantown for interim meetings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Lawmakers from around the state will head to Morgantown this weekend for the start of the West Virginia Legislature’s regularly scheduled interim meetings on the campus of West Virginia University. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. Sunday and run though 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy