Man sentenced to prison in death of infant son

FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Ward Clayton Frazee passed away on May 19, 2022, as his wife of 57 years held his hands until he entered the arms of his other great love — Jesus. As the next to youngest boy of the 11 children of Hiram and Edith (Teets) Frazee, Ward was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in the aptly named small town of Friendsville, Maryland — the same town where he lived for 77 years with his beloved wife, Carol (Fike) Frazee, and his adoring daughters, Autumn Barclay (husband Bryan) and Kendra Kenney (husband Michael). Ward had many nicknames: Captain, Louie and Pete, but his most treasured name was when his grandchildren — Colton Thomas (wife Shauna), Hunter Barclay, Walker Barclay and Braelyn Kenney — called him “Pap Pap.”

