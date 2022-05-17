ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox Gives Reasons for Grocery Shopping in Her Underwear

By Jackie Willis‍
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Fox does not adhere to any dress codes! On Sunday, the Uncut Gems star was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles, wearing only a matching bra-and-underwear set, a denim jacket and matching boots. The pics quickly...

Lifestyle
