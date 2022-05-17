ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECPI expands Henrico campus, introduces culinary program

By Anna Bryson
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Wky6_0fh3AA9f00
Dazjon Johnson, 21, (left) cuts onions under the instruction of Chef Charles Delargy (right). (Henrico Citizen/Anna Bryson)

ECPI University, a proprietary university based in Virginia Beach, moved its Henrico campus in January to a new location in a building twice as big as its former location.

With the expansion comes a new program: the Culinary Institute of Virginia, ECPI University’s College of Culinary Arts. The program expanded from Hampton Roads to the greater Richmond market, and classes began last week.

The expansion of the Culinary Institute of Virginia from the Hampton Roads area to Henrico coincides with the campus’ physical expansion. The new campus at 11104 West Broad Street is about 5,000 square feet, while the former campus on Cox Road was only about half that size.

Richmond ECPI Campus President Jacob Pope hopes the culinary program will serve 200 students when it’s fully up and running beyond its first few cohorts of students.

At full capacity, Pope said he’d like to serve about 600 students at the new campus between its daytime and evening programs. At the former campus on Cox Road, about 400 students were enrolled at its fullest with only technology programs.

In addition to the culinary program, a nursing program will begin at the campus later this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vemns_0fh3AA9f00
(Anna Bryson/Henrico Citizen)

Culinary classes are taught by Chef Charles Delargy, a longtime chef who headed the Culinary Institute of Virginia in Hampton Roads since its inception in 2006.

Delargy has been in the restaurant industry since he was a teenager working as a chef at a country club outside of Pittsburgh. He attended the Culinary Institute of America in New York, and then traveled around the world as a chef. He cooked up and down the East Coast and through the Midwest, traveled through Europe, and lived in the Caribbean for three years working in Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“I tell these guys, this is the best field in the world,” he said. “You can go anywhere.”

Many students go on to work for Disney, one of the college’s biggest employers.

“There’s so many opportunities in between hotels, cruise lines, resorts,” he said. “They can go to Japan if they want.”

In the first week of classes at ECPI’s Henrico campus, 12 students learned different knife techniques and practiced on onions. The introductory course, which spans 15 weeks, begins with the basics like knife cuts and then braising and stewing.

Dazjon Johnson, 21, is part of the first cohort. He attended Old Dominion University for a year and a half before changing direction.

“I realized that cooking is where I’m supposed to be,” he said. “It’s my heart; I’m following my heart.”

Johnson wants to travel and own his own restaurant after graduating from ECPI.

The Culinary Institute of Virginia offers associate’s degrees in baking and pastry arts, culinary arts, and culinary nutrition, as well as a bachelor’s degree in food service management.

***

Anna Bryson is the Henrico Citizen’s education reporter and a Report for America corps member. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work, and RFA will match it dollar for dollar. Sign up here for her free weekly education newsletter.

