How Jimmy Butler's leadership helps Miami in the ECF I UNDISPUTED

The Golden State Warriors are in the conference finals and could be headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. But their reign at the top will not be easy to maintain. The Warriors have $171 million in salaries committed for next season and $144 million...
The Los Angeles Lakers had a pretty disappointing 2021-22 NBA season. After getting knocked out of the playoffs in the first round last season, most expected the team to be back with a bang this time around. Moreover, they made a lot of changes in order to fulfill that wish...
Jimmy Butler was Jimmy Buckets in Game 1, finishing with 41 points to defeat the Boston Celtics 118-107. Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about Butler's performance and why he is the 'foxhole friend who you can call at 3 am.'
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns remain at a standstill as the NFL offseason continues. And while Mayfield's time in Cleveland is essentially over, his name remains on the team's roster. It's no secret that Mayfield is ready to move on from the Browns' jampacked QB room, which now includes...
Luka Doncic had a great first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Doncic scored 24 points as the Dallas Mavericks took a 72-58 lead into halftime. And on the way to the locker room he got into it with a fan. It...
Nothing says football is back like the official release of next season's schedule!. And now that we know the dates of all the NFL regular season matchups for 2022, FOX Bet has released its win totals for every team. Folks, not only do we have ourselves a complete schedule to get excited about, but at FOX Bet, you can now bet on the win totals, too.
The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery and now have their choice of one of the big three prospects: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Expect smokescreens galore from the Magic, given that the world knows that OKC covets the 7-foot Holmgren. Might we see a trade like in 2017, when Boston knew it wanted Jayson Tatum, so it traded from No. 1 to 3 to acquire an additional pick?
Nick Wright picked every single game of the 2022 NFL season and came away with a few surprising conclusions. Could the Chicago Bears make the playoffs? How will the San Francisco 49ers fare with their complicated quarterback situation? Check out Nick's outlook for the season.
LINE: New York -106, Inter Miami CF +283, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls play Inter Miami after playing to a draw in three straight games. Miami is 2-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 50 shots...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds, Kevon Looney had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used one of their signature third-quarter flurries to rally past the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Jason Kidd is in rarified air. He's one of the few former NBA superstars who has transitioned into becoming a successful head coach. Kidd, who has led the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 11 years, attributes his success to the least memorable part of his playing days, when he was humbled by becoming a role player at the end of his career.
The Orlando Magic landed the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and if you’re betting on whom the player will be, the one word you need to remember is length. And that leads me to Jabari Smith Jr. — my best bet for the No. 1 overall draft pick.
RJ Young breaks down his candidates to be the most impactful transfers of 2022 who are being slept-on by the college football world at the moment. New Notre Dame Safety Brandon Joseph is at the top of RJ’s list, but RJ says to keep an eye out for Alabama CB Eli Ricks, Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley, and USC Trojans WR Mario Williams as well.
It's easy to overlook Andrew Wiggins. On a team with superstars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Wiggins is often peripheral. He's overshadowed by the Mount Rushmore of Warriors lore. He's perhaps the only All-Star starter who isn't "the guy" on his own team. But in Game 1 of...
We're halfway through the inaugural USFL season, and the Birmingham Stallions (5-0) have staked their claim as the team to beat. But beyond that, there is still much left to be decided. Even the Pittsburgh Maulers, who have struggled so much this season, are fresh off a victory and appear to have finally found the quarterback they need in Vad Lee.
Nick Wright reacts to Patrick Beverley's comments on Chris Paul and other NBA stars. Nick explains why Beverley isn't in an appropriate position to make such statements and would be better served to stay quiet.
