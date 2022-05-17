ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Family Adopts Lost Baby Coyote After Mistaking It for Cute Puppy

By Lauryn Snapp
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Massachusetts family got some surprising news after learning the cute puppy they rescued from the side of a busy road was actually an adorable baby coyote. According to a social media post shared by the Cape Wildlife Center, located in Barnstable, Mass., the coyote was separated from his mother and...

975now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

Random Act of Kindness in Wareham Leaves Plymouth Mom Speechless

A selfless act of kindness unfolded at the Walmart in Wareham on Wednesday, and it’s one of those moments that prove there are a lot of good people in the world. Amanda Lee of Plymouth was enjoying a day with her daughter while shopping at Walmart. They collected 132 dollars worth of items, went to self-check-out, and Lee was left with a pit in her stomach.
WAREHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rescuers save seven dolphins stranded off Cape Cod

Seven dolphins were released into deeper water after getting stranded off the coast of Cape Cod. Initial reports to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) suggested at least three dolphins were stuck in the shallow gut of the Herring River in Wellfleet. The IFAW says the town is a common spot for mass stranding events due to its shape as a “hook within a hook” of Cape Cod’s shoreline and because of large tidal fluctuations in Cape Cod Bay.
WELLFLEET, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Barnstable, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Barnstable, MA
Barnstable, MA
Pets & Animals
Live 95.9

This Idyllic & Unique Windmill is One of the Best Beach Rentals in Massachusetts

Cape Cod rentals are a staple of summertime here in Massachusetts and the market is hotter than ever. We discovered one of the coolest and most unique rentals on the Cape!. Listed on Airbnb by Chatham Village Vacation Properties, the Windmill Cooatge invites folks to enjoy their vacation at this classic, historic property in Chatham's Old Village neighborhood. Downtown, the beach, and the Chatham Lighthouse are just a short walk from this incredibly charming cottage.
CHATHAM, MA
vnexplorer.net

Cape Cod's opioid crisis

1/20 SLIDES © Reuters Ashlee Northup, 33, a resident of Cape Cod who has been sober for the past six years, poses for a portrait in Sandwich, Massachusetts, April 3, 2022. As a prior drinker, Northup knows firsthand what addiction is like. Now, six years later she has seen many friends lose their life to opioid addiction on the Cape. “I’ve seen more friends die than walk along the path of recovery with me; somewhere between 15-20 at least,” Northup said during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Mel Musto.
SANDWICH, MA
whdh.com

Flames damage 2 Brockton homes

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out inside a home in Brockton Friday afternoon and quickly spread to a neighboring house. SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Tina Avenue where heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of one of the homes. No...
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Wildlife#The Cape Wildlife Center#Eastern Coyote
FUN 107

New Bedford Gains a Brand New Festival

After two years of clear calendars, we're all excited to get back to socializing and attending major events on the SouthCoast. We are seeing a return of some of the tried and true events in New Bedford such as The Feast, the Whaling City Festival, and Taste of SouthCoast, but the city will also host a brand new event next month.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WCVB

Iconic, 210-foot tall Plymouth, Massachusetts smokestack demolished

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A 123-year-old historic smokestack behind the Cordage Commerce Center was knocked down by demolition crews in Plymouth this week. The 210-foot structure comprised of 500,000 bricks was ordered to be taken down because of the risk of collapse. Wicked Local reported that the stack, now fenced...
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Tech rescue team activated to search for missing person in Truro

TRURO – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was activated sometime after 8:30 PM Tuesday. Initial reports say a woman went missing in Truro. A command post is being set up at Cooper Road and Old County Road. Shortly after 9:15 PM with the use of a drone, the...
TRURO, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Man Arrested for Fall River Shooting

FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested three people in connection to a daytime shooting in the city yesterday that damaged a Third Street home. Kayvon Ashton, 36, of Brockton has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempting to commit assault by discharging a firearm, among other charges.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Five Arrested with two firearms and 679 grams of Cocaine in early morning drug raids

HYANNIS – On Thursday, multiple federal search warrants were executed in the Mid-Cape area resulting in five arrests, the seizure of 2 large capacity firearms and ammunition, a bullet proof vest, along with 679 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $50,000. Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office have been conducting a narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Mid-Cape area. 25-year-old Ryan Banton of Harwich; 29-year-old Kirk Brown of Mirimar, FL; 24-year-old Rojae McKenzie of Queens, NY; 65-year-old Joseph Panzera of Harwich, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Harwich were the five individuals taken into custody as a result of this investigation. The success of this investigation is a result of work done by the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit, Barnstable Police Department K-9 Unit, DEA Cape Cod Resident Office (which consists of DEA Agents and Task Force Officers from the Barnstable Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Mashpee Police Department, Bourne Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and the Yarmouth Police Department) and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team. Banton, Brown, McKenzie, and Panzera were all transported to Orleans District Court for arraignment on Friday May 20, 2022 for the following charges: Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without and FID, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Trafficking in Class B Substance (Cocaine) 200 grams or more. Bail was set on all four individuals as follows: Banton $10,000 +GPS, Brown $10,000 +GPS, Panzera $1,000, and McKenzie $7,500 +GPS.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WNAW

Massachusetts State Police Respond After 2 Tractor-Trailers Crash

We usually see more tractor-trailer-related accidents in the winter, and that was the case this past winter when we saw several tractor-trailer accidents, including some rollovers, due to icy conditions on the Massachusetts Turnpike and other locations around Massachusetts. There were however two recent tractor-trailer crashes - one of them today.
1420 WBSM

Lakeville Woman Killed in Maine Car Crash

CARATUNK, MAINE — Two women — including one from Lakeville — are dead after a crash in Caratunk, Maine that occurred when their vehicle was bumped by a friend's pickup. 25-year-old Jordan Merchant of Eastbrook, ME and her passenger, 28-year-old Lindsey Walsh of Lakeville, Massachusetts were part of a group of friends who had been swimming in the Forks earlier in the day. They were headed to a hockey game in Moscow, ME when the crash happened.
CARATUNK, ME
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy