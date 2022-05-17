Will Jayson Tatum's Celtics or Jimmy Butler's Heat win the ECF? I UNDISPUTED

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery and now have their choice of one of the big three prospects: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Expect smokescreens galore from the Magic, given that the world knows that OKC covets the 7-foot Holmgren. Might we see a trade like in 2017, when Boston knew it wanted Jayson Tatum, so it traded from No. 1 to 3 to acquire an additional pick?

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO