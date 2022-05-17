ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Will Jayson Tatum's Celtics or Jimmy Butler's Heat win the ECF? I UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics and Miami Heat square off tonight in Game 1...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
FOX Sports

Jimmy Butler overwhelms Celtics in Game 1 win, scores 41 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Boston Celtics were outgunned by Jimmy Butler, who led the Miami Heat to a Game 1 victory with 41 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Nick Wright tells Chris Broussard why he may have made a mistake by not allowing Butler into Club Superstar, and Broussard breaks down why Butler's dominant performance was 'Playoff Rondo-esque'.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith to Orlando Magic at No. 1

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery and now have their choice of one of the big three prospects: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Expect smokescreens galore from the Magic, given that the world knows that OKC covets the 7-foot Holmgren. Might we see a trade like in 2017, when Boston knew it wanted Jayson Tatum, so it traded from No. 1 to 3 to acquire an additional pick?
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Surprise best bet for NBA Draft first overall pick

The Orlando Magic landed the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and if you’re betting on whom the player will be, the one word you need to remember is length. And that leads me to Jabari Smith Jr. — my best bet for the No. 1 overall draft pick.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Win Butler
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Jayson Tatum
FOX Sports

Curry, Warriors rally past Mavs for 2-0 lead in West finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds, Kevon Looney had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used one of their signature third-quarter flurries to rally past the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy