Will Jayson Tatum's Celtics or Jimmy Butler's Heat win the ECF? I UNDISPUTED

The Golden State Warriors are in the conference finals and could be headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. But their reign at the top will not be easy to maintain. The Warriors have $171 million in salaries committed for next season and $144 million...
The Los Angeles Lakers had a pretty disappointing 2021-22 NBA season. After getting knocked out of the playoffs in the first round last season, most expected the team to be back with a bang this time around. Moreover, they made a lot of changes in order to fulfill that wish...
Luka Doncic had a great first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Doncic scored 24 points as the Dallas Mavericks took a 72-58 lead into halftime. And on the way to the locker room he got into it with a fan. It...
The Boston Celtics were outgunned by Jimmy Butler, who led the Miami Heat to a Game 1 victory with 41 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Nick Wright tells Chris Broussard why he may have made a mistake by not allowing Butler into Club Superstar, and Broussard breaks down why Butler's dominant performance was 'Playoff Rondo-esque'.
The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery and now have their choice of one of the big three prospects: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Expect smokescreens galore from the Magic, given that the world knows that OKC covets the 7-foot Holmgren. Might we see a trade like in 2017, when Boston knew it wanted Jayson Tatum, so it traded from No. 1 to 3 to acquire an additional pick?
The Orlando Magic landed the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and if you’re betting on whom the player will be, the one word you need to remember is length. And that leads me to Jabari Smith Jr. — my best bet for the No. 1 overall draft pick.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds, Kevon Looney had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used one of their signature third-quarter flurries to rally past the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Nick Wright reacts to Patrick Beverley's comments on Chris Paul and other NBA stars. Nick explains why Beverley isn't in an appropriate position to make such statements and would be better served to stay quiet.
