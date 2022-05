Well this wasn't the Boston performance we saw in Game 1. But based on the team's postgame comments, it was a performance that was wholly expected by the members of the squad. The Celtics responded to a disappointing 118-107 opening night loss Tuesday with a resounding 127-102 pounding on Thursday. And despite surrendering an early advantage by beginning the affair on an 18-8 slide, Boston kicked its play into high gear to close out the first quarter and didn't look back.

