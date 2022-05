Jersey City Employment and Training Program Executive Director Katrice Thomas is departing next month to take on a vice president job at a New York nonprofit. “I am from New York originally so I will be working as vice president at a nonprofit there that helps women get into skilled trades. My last day will be at the end of June, likely June 30th when the fiscal year ends,” she told HCV over the phone.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO