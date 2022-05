PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies need Bryce Harper back, and they need him back soon. Harper has not played since receiving a PRP injection into his right elbow on Sunday in Los Angeles. His presence alone wouldn’t have guaranteed success this week against San Diego at Citizens Bank Park. But Harper is one of the best hitters in baseball, and he is coming off one of the best weeks of his career. It stands to reason that he would have helped the cause. Instead, the Phillies lost Thursday’s series finale, 2-0, to lose the three-game series and fall to 18-20. They are seven games behind the Mets (26-14) in the NL East.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO