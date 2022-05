Chayce Beckham will tell you he's not the best singer to ever win American Idol. The country newcomer is one of the finer storytellers to earn the title, however. One year after winning Season 19, Beckham is signed to Wheelhouse Records, with a new EP available on digital streaming providers and a catalog of proven hits and covers to support it when he takes stages this summer.

