FULTON – Craig Seeley, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home on Thursday, May 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego, New York, he was a son to the late Lewis and Patricia (Bill) Seeley. Craig served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After his service, he worked as a machine operator for Rollway Bearing for 24 years, then as a meat cutter for his friends, John and Cindy at Sikes Meat Processing for 18 years.

FULTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO