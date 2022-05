Nothing has stopped Elon University’s Class of 2022. So much has been thrown in the way of these students, but they have continued marching forward and achieving much. And on Friday, May 20, more than 1,500 students from the Class of 2022 walked across the stage of Alumni Gym to receive their diplomas from President Connie Ledoux Book, unwavering in their determination and resilience. It was a commencement celebration to cap off an unanticipated and unprecedented undergraduate experience.

