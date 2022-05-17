Traffic Fatality: 400 Block of E. Cucharras Street

On Monday, May 9, 2022, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Gold Hill Division, were dispatched to the 400 block of E Cucharras St regarding a single vehicle crash. Witnesses reported they observed the vehicle swerving prior to the crash and that the driver appeared to grab his chest prior to the crash. Witnesses attempted to aid the driver of the vehicle until . The driver of the vehicle was tended to by members of both AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The driver of the vehicle was determined to be deceased on scene. Due to the nature of the crash the Major Crash Team responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

On Tuesday May 10, 2022, the El Paso County Coroners office completed an autopsy of the driver. The driver was identified as 55-year-old John Venezia. The coroner’s office determined that Venezia died as a result of natural causes and not from any injuries or trauma from the crash.

This was the 14th fatal crash investigated by MCT this year. At this same time last year there were 13 traffic fatalities.