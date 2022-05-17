Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, NY

After last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for enacting new gun control measures in New York, which already has the strictest policies in the nation. It’s a big change from Hochul’s time in Congress, when the National Rifle Association gave her an “A”...
Valery Perry grew up in Buffalo, but now lives in Bosnia, where she studies political violence and extremism in Europe and Central Asia. She says she increasingly sees similarities in trends when it comes to far right, white supremacist extremism -- both abroad and in the U.S. The gunman in Buffalo is the latest example of how this type of ideology is becoming more mainstream.
BINGHAMTON, NY (WSKG) Local officials confirmed Tuesday that the gunman suspected of killing 10 people and injuring three others in a mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday made comments about murder-suicide at his high school last year. Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak said the alleged shooter, Payton Gendron, did...
The Saturday shooting attack on a Buffalo grocery store left the community torn and searching for answers. For many parents, broaching the subject with their children made the moment even harder. NPR's Alana Wise spoke to these families and brings us this story. ALANA WISE, BYLINE: For Black parents, like...
Local political and other civic leaders along with members of the faith community gathered Thursday night for a vigil at the Aenon Missionary Baptist Church on Rochester’s southwest side. The goal of the event, called, 'We Stand with Buffalo,' was to show solidarity with the people in Buffalo impacted...
A massive police response was called to an area on Scottsville Road near the Rochester airport on Friday, but it all ended peacefully, without incident in what was first described as a possible active shooter situation. Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said that it began Friday morning, with some people...
Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency say that on Friday, their Air and Marine Operations unit rescued a recreational boater as his boat was sinking. The agents on board their boat in Lake Ontario got a search and rescue notification from the U.S. Coast Guard, and they noticed the hull of a recreational boat listing, with the operator still on board.
A mural honoring civil rights leader Malcolm X, along with key local figures in the civil rights movement, including Minister Franklin Florence and Constance Mitchell, has now been completed outside East High School. Local officials gathered there Thursday afternoon to hear from family members and local government leaders. Minister Clifford...
In the days following the mass shooting in Buffalo where an 18-year-old gunman is accused of killing ten people in a racially-motivated attack, mental health experts are warning the public not to conflate racism with mental illness. They worry that using mental illness as an excuse for white supremacy will stigmatize people who struggle with mental health issues.
Voters in suburban school districts across New York state decided the direction their school boards will take in the coming years. Local schools may see a dramatic juxtaposition in ideologies on school boards around the region. In Penfield, three women of color endorsed by the Penfield Anti-Racist Alliance were elected...
First hour: The latest on local relief efforts for Ukraine. Second hour: Researcher Valery Perry on trends in political violence and extremism across the globe. Community members across Monroe County are teaming up to organize relief efforts for Ukraine. Doctors are raising money for medical relief; the non-profit RocMaidan is continuing its work raising funds and sending supplies to Ukraine; and artists are donating their work for an upcoming show, which will raise money for humanitarian relief. This hour, we talk with some of the people behind this work about the latest in their efforts and about Russia's war in Ukraine. Our guests:
The City of Rochester is looking to revitalize High Falls by making it into a state park. This hour, guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli has a conversation about possibilities for transforming the area into a tourist destination. There have been many attempts over the years, and this new proposal would include a visitor center and a new park in the gorge. City of Rochester representatives say the project is part of a broader citywide shift to invest in Rochester's natural attributes.
Guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli leads a conversation about the state of the local craft beer industry. How's the local scene, especially at this stage of the pandemic? We want to hear from you too: are you going back out to enjoy a beer? What kinds do you like? Is Rochester a craft beer city?
First hour: The problem with conflating racism with mental illness. Second hour: Shaun Nelms on the mass shooting in Buffalo. In the days following the mass shooting in Buffalo where an 18-year-old gunman is accused of killing ten people in a racially-motivated attack, mental health experts are warning the public not to conflate racism with mental illness. They worry that using mental illness as an excuse for white supremacy will stigmatize people who struggle with mental health issues. We discuss the issues with our guests:
First hour: Discussing the latest proposal to transform High Falls into a tourist destination. Second hour: The state of the local craft beer industry. The City of Rochester is looking to revitalize High Falls by making it into a state park. This hour, guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli has a conversation about possibilities for transforming the area into a tourist destination. There have been many attempts over the years, and this new proposal would include a visitor center and a new park in the gorge. City of Rochester representatives say the project is part of a broader citywide shift to invest in Rochester's natural attributes. Will it be successful? What will bring more people to High Falls? Our guests:
