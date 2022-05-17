ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, NY

By WXXI News
wxxinews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden visited a makeshift memorial outside of the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York this morning, before a private meeting...

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

Related
wxxinews.org

Hochul's views on gun control have evolved

After last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for enacting new gun control measures in New York, which already has the strictest policies in the nation. It’s a big change from Hochul’s time in Congress, when the National Rifle Association gave her an “A”...
BUFFALO, NY
wxxinews.org

Researcher Valery Perry on trends in political violence and extremism across the globe

Valery Perry grew up in Buffalo, but now lives in Bosnia, where she studies political violence and extremism in Europe and Central Asia. She says she increasingly sees similarities in trends when it comes to far right, white supremacist extremism -- both abroad and in the U.S. The gunman in Buffalo is the latest example of how this type of ideology is becoming more mainstream.
BUFFALO, NY
wxxinews.org

Talking to parents and children about the shooting in Buffalo

The Saturday shooting attack on a Buffalo grocery store left the community torn and searching for answers. For many parents, broaching the subject with their children made the moment even harder. NPR's Alana Wise spoke to these families and brings us this story. ALANA WISE, BYLINE: For Black parents, like...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
wxxinews.org

Federal agents rescue recreational boater in Lake Ontario as his boat was sinking

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency say that on Friday, their Air and Marine Operations unit rescued a recreational boater as his boat was sinking. The agents on board their boat in Lake Ontario got a search and rescue notification from the U.S. Coast Guard, and they noticed the hull of a recreational boat listing, with the operator still on board.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wxxinews.org

The problem with conflating racism with mental illness

In the days following the mass shooting in Buffalo where an 18-year-old gunman is accused of killing ten people in a racially-motivated attack, mental health experts are warning the public not to conflate racism with mental illness. They worry that using mental illness as an excuse for white supremacy will stigmatize people who struggle with mental health issues.
BUFFALO, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

First hour: The latest on local relief efforts for Ukraine. Second hour: Researcher Valery Perry on trends in political violence and extremism across the globe. Community members across Monroe County are teaming up to organize relief efforts for Ukraine. Doctors are raising money for medical relief; the non-profit RocMaidan is continuing its work raising funds and sending supplies to Ukraine; and artists are donating their work for an upcoming show, which will raise money for humanitarian relief. This hour, we talk with some of the people behind this work about the latest in their efforts and about Russia's war in Ukraine. Our guests:
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

The latest on local relief efforts for Ukraine

Community members across Monroe County are teaming up to organize relief efforts for Ukraine. Doctors are raising money for medical relief; the non-profit RocMaidan is continuing its work raising funds and sending supplies to Ukraine; and artists are donating their work for an upcoming show, which will raise money for humanitarian relief.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
wxxinews.org

Discussing the latest proposal to transform High Falls into a tourist destination

The City of Rochester is looking to revitalize High Falls by making it into a state park. This hour, guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli has a conversation about possibilities for transforming the area into a tourist destination. There have been many attempts over the years, and this new proposal would include a visitor center and a new park in the gorge. City of Rochester representatives say the project is part of a broader citywide shift to invest in Rochester's natural attributes.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

The state of the local craft beer industry

Guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli leads a conversation about the state of the local craft beer industry. How's the local scene, especially at this stage of the pandemic? We want to hear from you too: are you going back out to enjoy a beer? What kinds do you like? Is Rochester a craft beer city?
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 19, 2022

First hour: The problem with conflating racism with mental illness. Second hour: Shaun Nelms on the mass shooting in Buffalo. In the days following the mass shooting in Buffalo where an 18-year-old gunman is accused of killing ten people in a racially-motivated attack, mental health experts are warning the public not to conflate racism with mental illness. They worry that using mental illness as an excuse for white supremacy will stigmatize people who struggle with mental health issues. We discuss the issues with our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 20, 2022

First hour: Discussing the latest proposal to transform High Falls into a tourist destination. Second hour: The state of the local craft beer industry. The City of Rochester is looking to revitalize High Falls by making it into a state park. This hour, guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli has a conversation about possibilities for transforming the area into a tourist destination. There have been many attempts over the years, and this new proposal would include a visitor center and a new park in the gorge. City of Rochester representatives say the project is part of a broader citywide shift to invest in Rochester's natural attributes. Will it be successful? What will bring more people to High Falls? Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy