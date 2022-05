PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Paintsville doctor has pleaded not guilty to federal drug and fraud charges and is scheduled to go on trial in July. Dr. Loey Kousa, of the East Kentucky Clinic, was indicted last month on charges of unlawfully distributing controlled substances, health care fraud and making false statements on medical records. He is accused of prescribing opioids to patients who had no medical need for them and requiring them to undergo medically unnecessary tests that were billed to Medicare, Medicaid or insurance.

