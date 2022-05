The Town Council chose Monday night to go in on an “opportunity of a lifetime” for the Middletown schools. Due to a compressed timeline to get the matter before the General Assembly, the council voted 7-0 in Town Hall to pursue a $235 million bond proposal to build all new Middletown schools that could go before voters on Election Day as well as legal language to create a regional school system with the City of Newport.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO