North Providence, RI

Edward R. Connor – North Providence

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 3 days ago

Edward R. Connor, 68, passed away peacefully October 3, 2021, after a long illness. Mr. Connor is survived by brothers Raymond J....

www.valleybreeze.com

Valley Breeze

Joyce Glynn – Cumberland

Joyce Glynn of Mendon Road in Cumberland passed away Wednesday, May 18, at home at the age of 59, due to complications of a long term illness. Joyce was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to her parents Irene and William Carrigan, and moved to Rhode Island as an infant. She spent her entire life as an enthusiastic and energetic mother and sister.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team follows the money in local COVID relief spending

Millions in taxpayer money is flowing to cities and towns in Southern New England as part of a massive federal COVID relief plan passed more than a year ago. Rhode Island cities and towns are getting a total of more than $530 million, and about $315 million is going to Bristol County, Massachusetts, communities as part of the American Rescue Plan.
WOONSOCKET, RI
North Providence, RI
Obituaries
State
New York State
City
Warwick, RI
State
Florida State
City
North Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Obituaries
City
Providence, RI
City
Cranston, RI
Valley Breeze

Benoit: North Smithfield is fortunate to have Richard Keene

The North Smithfield 150th anniversary parade was indeed a huge success, a great many volunteers and participants are to be commended and deserve recognition. However, one individual in particular needs to be singled out. Richard Keene was and is the driving force behind the Heritage Association and it’s numerous activities....
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Gemma Fortier – Lincoln

Gemma (Lamoureux) Fortier, 97, passed away Sunday, May 15, at the Holiday Nursing Center in Manville. She was the wife of the late Roland O. Fortier. Born in Manville, R.I., on Nov. 2, 1924, she grew up in Albion. She graduated from St. Clare High School in Woonsocket at the age of 14 and earned a bachelor of education at Rhode Island College of Education (now RIC) at age 18. She taught elementary school in Albion until marrying childhood friend and Navy sailor, Roland O. Fortier, on July 5, 1945. They immediately moved to Washington D.C. until the end of 1945 when they moved back to Albion and started a family. Moving to Pawtucket in 1950, they raised nine children and had 27 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Historic Valentine Whitman House to be sold

LINCOLN – One of Lincoln’s oldest homes is likely going on the market next month. The historic house on Great Road was built in the late 1690s by Valentine Whitman Jr. It’s known as a stone-ender (one of the few remaining in the state), named after the stone chimney that extends across one side of the home.
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island man accused of mail ballot fraud takes plea agreement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One of the three men accused of voting more than once in the 2020 election has accepted a plea agreement. Robert Nickerson, 80, pleaded nolo contendre to two counts of mail ballot fraud Monday. Nickerson received a three-year deferred sentence and was ordered to pay...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Rhode Island Counties Return To Masking Amid Growing Covid Cases

Amid growing cases of Covid throughout the listening area, the Rhode Island Health Department is issuing a mask advisory for Bristol, Kent, Providence and Washington among others. "With COVID-19 now an endemic disease in Rhode Island, we should expect moderate increases and decreases in our COVID-19 levels over the coming...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Lincoln resident steps into Cianci role for one-man show

LINCOLN – When Lincoln resident Nick Albanese was growing up, people always made remarks about how much he looked like Buddy Cianci. The son of Sicilian immigrants, Albanese grew up in the north end of Providence, where his father owned a bakery. Vincent Albert “Buddy” Cianci Jr. was sworn-in as mayor in 1975, the year Albanese was born.
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Woman questioned for allegedly vandalizing memorial in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was questioned by police after allegedly vandalizing a memorial honoring fallen marines over the weekend. The woman, only identified as a 46-year-old, was spotted entering the Public Library on Empire Street on Monday. Police then took the woman into custody for questioning over...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Valley Breeze

Kids Chance of R.I. will hold golf tournament June 2

PAWTUCKET – Kids Chance of Rhode Island will hold its first golf event on Thursday, June 2, at 1 p.m., at the Pawtucket Country Club, 900 Armistice Blvd. The proceeds will help Kids Chance of Rhode Island award scholarships to children of a parent who has been catastrophically or fatally injured on the job.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Idella Yankee – Cumberland

Our dear mother, Idella (Holmes) Yankee, sadly passed away on May 14, 2022, at the age of 95. Del was born in Norfolk, Mass., to father, the late William Holmes, and mother, the late Idella (Wilson) Holmes. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and recently became a great-great-grandmother who was always there when we needed her.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ncsha.org

RIHousing Provides Funding to Bridge the Digital Divide

Second round of funding awards broaden access and support digital literacy efforts. Providence, RI – RIHousing today announced a second round of funding awards as part of the agency’s “Bridging the Digital Divide” (Digital Divide) program, which provides financial resources to support projects to increase internet access for low- and moderate-income households across the state. The program provides financial resources to eligible organizations and municipalities in support of initiatives to expand and support internet access and digital literacy.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

City fines Providence shopping plaza owner linked to rat problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
PROVIDENCE, RI

