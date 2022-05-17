Zion National Park rock slide closed roads, stopped shuttles

A "significant" rock slide inside Zion National Park closed roads and stopped shuttle access Tuesday.

The park tweeted about the rock slide , saying it occurred on the Zion Scenic Drive north of the Grotto area where the Zion Lodge is located.

National Park Service Worker cleans up after Zion National Park rock slide

Because of the rock slide, official said shuttle buses were unable to pass, making the road inaccessible to traffic. However, park workers were able to clear the slide in about 45 minutes, allowing the road to reopen.