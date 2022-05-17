ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Zion National Park rock slide closed roads, stopped shuttles

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BM5Uk_0fh2zG3h00

A "significant" rock slide inside Zion National Park closed roads and stopped shuttle access Tuesday.

The park tweeted about the rock slide , saying it occurred on the Zion Scenic Drive north of the Grotto area where the Zion Lodge is located.

National Park Service
Worker cleans up after Zion National Park rock slide

Because of the rock slide, official said shuttle buses were unable to pass, making the road inaccessible to traffic. However, park workers were able to clear the slide in about 45 minutes, allowing the road to reopen.

National Park Service
Zion National Park map

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire in Southwest Colorado grows, two 'red flag' days ahead

After sparking due to unknown causes on Tuesday, the Plumtaw Fire has steadily grown in Southwest Colorado. Located about seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, the blaze is currently sized at about 735 acres, based on mapping from Wednesday night. While this is growth compared to the 600 acres that was reported the previous night, Wednesday's firefighting efforts were called "successful" by officials, with key areas still protected. While Wednesday...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
suindependent.com

Washington County Removing Over 100,000 Square Feet Of Grass Throughout Southern Utah.

Statewide Initiative “Flip Blitz” To Replace Grass Launches Today Throughout Utah. Washington County leads the way with more than 100,000 square feet of grass to be removed for Flip Blitz, a statewide landscape conversion event that replaces grass with water-efficient landscaping. More than 250 volunteers will be working on 10 projects throughout the county. Participants include the cities of St. George, Washington, Santa Clara, Ivins, Hurricane, Toquerville, and the Washington County Water Conservancy District (WCWCD). Each participant is funding their own project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Southern Utah park rangers share warning after boy dies in sand dune

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Southern Utah park rangers say they believe 13-year-old Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, just outside of the campground area, when it unexpectedly collapsed with him inside. The boy was found under approximately six-and-a-half […]
SANTA CLARA, UT
clarkcountylive.com

Greatest Show on H2O hits the Columbia River

For the first time in over 40 years, SW Washington will have the chance to watch the boats that perform in the Greatest Show on H2O. With 3,000 Horsepower and tossing a 300-foot roostertail, the spectacular Hydroplanes can reach speeds of up to 200MPH. In other words, if you want to see them in action, you need to be paying attention or you’ll be sure to miss it.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Rock Slide
Idaho State Journal

Semi crashes in Idaho-Utah border town extending string of truck wrecks at infamous T-intersection

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A semi crashed in this town near the Idaho-Utah border on Tuesday after failing to negotiate the T-intersection at U.S. Highway 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard. Around 6 a.m. Tuesday the semi was headed out of Logan Canyon toward Garden City. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the driver said his brakes were functioning fine near the runaway truck ramp — a $3.4 million cable system located roughly a mile from the intersection — but turned “spongy and soft”...
GARDEN CITY, UT
OutThere Colorado

Bear spotted swimming at urban lake in Colorado, public warned

Bears are getting active around the state of Colorado, with one report prompting a preemptive warning from the Loveland Police Department. The department reported that a bear was spotted swimming at the popular Lake Loveland destination, which is located in an urbanized area. It's natural for bears to seek out water sources and sometimes those sources can be in places humans frequent. However, when bears are spotted enjoying nature in urban areas, it's important for the public not to interfere.
LOVELAND, CO
ABC4

Next system to impact Utah today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah on Thursday. The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
ABC4

Strong winds usher in big changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah today.  The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it won’t […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah homes at risk of having dangerous levels of radon gas

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Utah Geological survey reported that 33% of all Utah homes have dangerous levels of a cancer-causing gas. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. Radon naturally occurs in soil across the world but can be found in higher concentrations in some areas including indoors.
UTAH STATE
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico National Forests closing Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three of New Mexico’s National Forests are closing to the public effective 8 a.m. Thursday, May 19, due to extreme fire danger according to forest officials. Santa Fe National Forest, Cibola National Forest and Carson National Forest will go into stage three restrictions. Stage three restrictions prohibits anyone from going into or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy