ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

School of Law Celebrates 2022 Commencement

By Carrie Hilger
stthomas.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of St. Thomas School of Law conferred degrees to 199 students on May 14, 2022. Among them were 164 students earning their J.D. – four of whom earned a joint degree – 22 earning an LL.M. in U.S. Law, and 12 earning a master’s or LL.M. degree in organizational...

news.stthomas.edu

Comments / 2

Related
stthomas.edu

Sights and Sounds: Class of 2022 March Out of the Arches

Four short years ago, the Class of 2022 walked onto campus under the St. Thomas Arches, ready for a journey of learning and exploration. On May 20, that journey came to a fitting end as students became alumni walking out from under those very same Arches. Hundreds of parents, friends...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis North H.S. Principal Put On Leave After Attending Sit-In With Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The principal of Minneapolis North High School, Mauri Friestleben, is being placed on leave for the remainder of the school year, according to district officials. And a letter she shared with the families of students, she said that Friday would be her “last day with Minneapolis Public Schools.” This comes after Friestleben attended a sit-in with students in the wake of the Amir Locke shooting, which she says she did even though she had been “strongly advised to not attend.” She says her decision to attend came after she encouraged students to plan their own actions. “I gave them examples...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
stthomas.edu

2021 Law Graduates Set Record for Employment

St. Thomas Law’s Class of 2021 set a school milestone for the record high number of graduates employed in “gold-standard” positions within 10 months of commencement. The law school recently reported that 92.3% of last year's graduating class is working in full-time, long-term jobs that either require a law license or for which having a J.D. provides a significant advantage to performing or obtaining the role.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Education
Minneapolis, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
stthomas.edu

Tommie Media: 'The Locker Room' With Guest Phil Esten

Vice President, Director of Athletics and Tommie alumnus Dr. Phil Esten joined TommieMedia in an episode of "The Locker Room" to discuss St. Thomas' transition to Division I athletics. Esten comments on the progress that the university has had in raising money for the athletics programs and the importance of the generous and passionate alumni donors.
SAINT PAUL, MN
stthomas.edu

Tales from the Archives: Early Commencement Programs at St. Thomas

When thinking about commencement at St. Thomas, most of us conjure up a familiar scene. On a sunny spring day, students and faculty march into O’Shaughnessy Stadium to the tune of "Pomp and Circumstance" wearing academic gowns and mortarboards. After listening to inspirational speeches given by visiting dignitaries, graduates line up to greet St. Thomas’ president and receive their hard-earned diplomas.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Law
Eden Prairie Local News

Pax Christi pastor passes away

Father J. Michael Byron, pastor at Pax Christi Catholic Community in Eden Prairie since 2018, died early Friday morning, May 20. He was 62. According to a message to Pax Christi parishioners sent by parish director Carol Bishop, Father Byron returned from a pilgrimage to Greece on Wednesday night not feeling well and was admitted [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
stthomas.edu

In the News: Mark Osler on Thomas Lane's Guilty Plea

Law professor Mark Osler shared insight to MPR News, KSTP News and KARE 11 News into the plea agreement taken by former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane. From the MPR News article: Agreeing to the plea deal in state court may signal that Lane may not be sentenced to much more time in prison at his upcoming federal sentencing, said Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and law professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.
SAINT PAUL, MN
stthomas.edu

Art and Environment Course Earns Sustainability Award

Art History Professor Craig Eliason’s course blending art and the environment is the recipient of the University of St. Thomas 2022 Curricular Innovation in Sustainability Award. The annual award recognizes Eliason, a professor in the Art History Department, for his work developing and integrating sustainability into his course, Art...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Residents raise $100K for Eden Prairie needs

Eden Prairie residents and businesses raised money to fill community needs Saturday, May 14, by attending the EP Gives gala held by the Eden Prairie Community Foundation. Nearly 150 persons attended the dinner, auctions, fund-a-need, and program at the Marriott Southwest Hotel in Minnetonka – the first in-person EP Gives since April 2019. FOX 9 [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law School#Commencement Address#College#Zoom
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Celebrates ‘Pie Day’

The city of Plymouth held its annual Pie Day fundraiser in person for the first time in two years on Wednesday. “Our Pie Day social event is a great way to get out and connect with community members. It’s also a great way to raise funds for our senior programs groups and grants, a lot of them are hosted at community center,” said Alyssa Fram, recreation supervisor for the city of Plymouth. “It’s a great way to connect with local residents.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
visitsaintpaul.com

GANGSTERS, BOOTLEGGERS, & FEDS

WANTED! You! To discover the seedy side of Prohibition Era St Paul!. In the 1930s St Paul was known as a “crooks haven”, a safe place for criminals to hide or reside under the knowing gaze of the city police force. During this 2-hour tour, your guide brings the past to life as you walk the same streets that made our capital city so attractive to gangsters and bank robbers, bootleggers and kidnappers. Hear how Saint Paul became a safe haven city, opening the door for many of America's most wanted criminals to hide out during prohibition and beyond. Discover how dirty cops, Prohibition, and the Great Depression combined to create a St Paul for sinners and see where many were eventually brought to justice. Visit sites where hideouts and speakeasies and gangsters mixed in with ordinary businesses and citizens Includes a drink in a former notorious gambling den and speakeasy AND popcorn from a St Paul institution that got its start during the gangster days. Guided by a character from Saint Paul’s past. Visit our website to book.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Republican lawmakers blame Minneapolis leaders for scathing MPD report

Two state House committees held a joint hearing Tuesday to discuss a recent state report that found the Minneapolis Police Department has a pattern of discriminating against people based on their race. Republicans laid blame at the feet of Minneapolis city officials — virtually all Democrats — while Democrats said it’s time to hold police accountable for misconduct.   The post Republican lawmakers blame Minneapolis leaders for scathing MPD report appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud State Student Awarded $111 Million In Botched Surgery Case

Originally published May 18 ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minnesota federal jury found a St. Cloud medical center botched the surgery of a then-19-year-old college student in a procedure that left “catastrophic” damage to his left leg, and awarded him over $111 million in damages. Anuj Thapa, a citizen of Nepal, suffered “permanent” and “disabling” damage as a “direct result of the negligence” of two St. Cloud Ortho doctors, documents say. In January of 2017, Thapa was a first-year student at St. Cloud State University. He was playing indoor soccer when another player side-tackled him and he noticed severe pain in his leg....
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy