SANTA CLARA CO. (CBS SF/BCN): The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office recently extradited an Arizona woman and charged her with posing as a licensed dental hygienist "for years," the DA's office announced on Tuesday. Elizabeth "Mina" Larijani, 50, also known as Elizabeth Garcia Costilla, allegedly worked and attempted to work at more than ten dental offices in the South Bay between 2015 and 2020, the DA said. DA investigators tracked her down in Arizona, where they claim she was again working as a dental hygienist. She was extradited to San Jose for her May 13 arraignment. Larijani was held on $40,000 bail...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO