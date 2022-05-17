ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills Stars Planning to Help Victims’ Families After Mass Shooting

By Bryan Fyalkowski
 3 days ago

Following the racially-motivated mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket this past Saturday, Bills players – current and former – are lending a helping hand to the victims’ families.

Micah Hyde’s charity softball game – which was already scheduled for Sunday – received $200,000 from sponsors, and the safety announced that he will commit a portion of the proceeds to the cause. There was also a silent auction at the event, from which the proceeds will be donated to the victims’ families.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who also took part in the softball game, said there will be a team meeting this week to determine how the franchise can further provide assistance.

“We’ll talk as a team and kind of figure out what we want to do, but there’s no doubt that we’re gonna do something,” Allen said.

Hall of Fame Players Stepping Up

Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas, who played for the Bills during the franchise’s heyday, has organized a fund with his wife, Patti. The running back still resides in Buffalo, and he held a press conference on Monday to bring more public awareness to the cause.

So far, the Thomas’ family foundation has already raised over $100,000 .

Thomas says he asked some of his former teammates – also Hall of Famers – in quarterback Jim Kelly, wide receiver Andre Reed and defensive end Bruce Smith to join in, and all are willing to help out.

“Those guys said right away, ‘We’ll be here this week because that’s our city. We love it and we want to be supportive,'” Thomas said. “They want to see what they can do and how they can help, because they were really a part of this community for a number of years and they want to continue to help.”

From 1990-93, the Bills won four consecutive AFC Championships but were unable to bring a Super Bowl title home to Buffalo – losing in the NFL ‘s big game each of those years.

The post Buffalo Bills Stars Planning to Help Victims’ Families After Mass Shooting appeared first on Outsider .

