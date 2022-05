Singer song-writer Julian Lennon has said he was “dreading” the day he would have to perform his father’s famous song, “Imagine”.Lennon, 59, the son of former Beatles member John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia, performed the song in April to honour those suffering in war-torn Ukraine.Speaking to Elton John’s Rocket Hour radio show, Lennon said: “Let me tell you know, since I’ve been in the business, I’ve kind of been dreading the day… Because I’d always said that I would only actually sing it if it felt like it was the end of the world, in many respects.”He...

