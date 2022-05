The East Lansing Police Department, or ELPD, released interior Meijer video footage from the April 25 officer-involved shooting of a Black man named DeAnthony VanAtten.The footage shows VanAtten buying macaroni and cheese and corn at a self-checkout counter. This goes against previous claims made by the ELPD that said VanAtten had not bought any items from the store. Previously released videos also showed VanAtten running out of the store with a white grocery bag.However, the newly released-interior video shows him purchasing the items and then putting a receipt in a white grocery bag.Other interior videos show VanAtten running in the store...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO