You Can Get Lost In This New Trippy Art Exhibit Coming To These Popular Texas Cities

Seldom is there an experience in Texas that makes you feel like you're in another world. There are a few like the Santa Elena Canyon, or even Wonder Bar in Austin, but nothing quite compares to an art exhibit like the Meow Wolf museum.

Known for its outlandish art and massive installations, the popular collection venues have become the ultimate destination for unique art in the United States and, soon, Texas will be added to that list.

It's basically an adult playground for you to romp around, take cool Instagram photos, and forget about the outside world.

In 2023, a permanent installment will open in Grapevine, which is just outside of Dallas, and another one will be added the following year in Houston's Fifth Ward. There are only three official locations, so opening two in the same state is kind of a big deal.

The three locations include Las Vegas, Nevada, Denver, Colorado, and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

What exactly can you expect? There's really no way to describe it other than a bunch of rooms with vibrant colors, quirky sculptures, and intricate wall murals.

Each location has a different theme, and the two newest locations' haven't been announced yet. However, they are releasing information on a website called texasportals.com.

Could the word "portals" perhaps be a hint for the themes to come?

The art company looks to include local artists in the creation of their exhibits, and the staff is currently looking for people all across Texas to join.