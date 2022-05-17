ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

You Can Get Lost In This New Trippy Art Exhibit Coming To These Popular Texas Cities

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWdpy_0fh2kGWY00

Seldom is there an experience in Texas that makes you feel like you're in another world. There are a few like the Santa Elena Canyon, or even Wonder Bar in Austin, but nothing quite compares to an art exhibit like the Meow Wolf museum.

Known for its outlandish art and massive installations, the popular collection venues have become the ultimate destination for unique art in the United States and, soon, Texas will be added to that list.

It's basically an adult playground for you to romp around, take cool Instagram photos, and forget about the outside world.

In 2023, a permanent installment will open in Grapevine, which is just outside of Dallas, and another one will be added the following year in Houston's Fifth Ward. There are only three official locations, so opening two in the same state is kind of a big deal.

The three locations include Las Vegas, Nevada, Denver, Colorado, and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

What exactly can you expect? There's really no way to describe it other than a bunch of rooms with vibrant colors, quirky sculptures, and intricate wall murals.

Each location has a different theme, and the two newest locations' haven't been announced yet. However, they are releasing information on a website called texasportals.com.

Could the word "portals" perhaps be a hint for the themes to come?

The art company looks to include local artists in the creation of their exhibits, and the staff is currently looking for people all across Texas to join.

Comments / 0

Related
texasstandard.org

What you need to know about Meow Wolf, the psychedelic art experience coming to Texas

Meow Wolf exhibitions almost defy description. The Santa Fe-based immersive entertainment company creates one-of-a-kind spaces that combine narrative with massive multimedia art installations. The company recently announced that it plans to open two locations in Texas: one in Grapevine, and another in Houston. Meow Wolf’s CEO, Jose Tolosa, spoke to...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

West Texas area named 'most beautiful place' in TX—and it isn't Big Bend

A new report from Travel +Leisure listed the "most beautiful place" in each state across the nation. A West Texas site claimed the title in the Lone Star State. In Texas, the Guadalupe Mountains were listed as the most beautiful place in the Lone Star State. The West Texas mountains are the "exposed tips" of the Captain Reef, one of the most preserved ancient reefs in the world, the report states.
TEXAS STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a big state, and there's no denying that there's a lot to see and do here. However, it's also worth noting that Texas is a very diverse state, with a lot of different cultures and landscapes to explore. From the bustling metropolis of Houston to the quiet beauty of the Hill Country, there really is something for everyone in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Santa Elena, TX
State
Colorado State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Santa Fe, TX
City
Nevada, TX
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Axios Dallas

5 Dallas date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Picnic at White Rock LakePack a DIY cheese board and head to the best lake in North Texas. Enjoy waterfront views and people-watching as you dine on your romantic spread.Best for: Couples who need a relaxing break from the daily grind.Cost: FreeMore: Beat the heat with these Airbnbs at White Rock Lake. 2. Tour the Dallas Museum of ArtPeruse the museum's collection, which...
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

There's A Hidden Bar Inside A Texas Grocery Store & It's Behind A Secret Refrigerator Door

People have always loved a good speakeasy, and even today, they still quietly pop up in all sorts of venues across the Lone Star State, despite alcohol no longer outlawed. One of the latest to open is a Texas grocery store, Bodega, in Fort Worth, TX. This isn't the first unique speakeasy we've seen recently, however, there's one nearby inside an "out of order" laundromat.
FORT WORTH, TX
cravedfw

Miss Twin Peaks 2022 International Contest Prepares to Bring the Heat to Texas Live

It’s going to be getting “hot in here” at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas when Twin Peaks Restaurant hosts its Miss Twin Peaks 2022 International Contest on June 29! Not only will nearly 100 beautiful Twin Peaks Girls from around the world be walking the runway, but Nelly will perform a special live concert after the crowning so that all attendees can celebrate.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibit#Art Installations#Wonder Bar#Fifth Ward#Instagram Each
dmagazine.com

North Texas’ Golden Ticket: Why Exurbs are Winning

While we hear all the time that people are moving to Texas, what we don’t often hear about is the urban exodus or “Great Reshuffling” that is happening across the country, including right here in Dallas-Fort Worth. The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the influx of Americans looking to make Texas home, spurred our residents’ desire to escape the hustle and bustle of urban living in exchange for a move toward growing, outer-ring cities and towns on the cusp of a population boom. Because of this, the perspective also shifted on how far the metro can reach, making the exurbs a win for everyone and giving North Texas a golden ticket to keep up with its growing population.
DALLAS, TX
centraltrack.com

The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
CultureMap Dallas

DFW philanthropist Anne H. Bass’ art collection hauls in $363.1 million at Christie's auction

A dozen pieces of art from the collection of the late Fort Worth philanthropist Anne Hendricks Bass fetched a whopping $363.1 million at a recent auction in New York City. Christie’s auction house initially had forecast the collection would rake in at least $250 million — about $113 million below the actual take. The $363.1 million total works out to an average of almost $30.3 million per piece.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Most Popular Board Game in Texas Is…

The pandemic helped board games make a comeback, and an online game company decided to find out which board games Americans turned to for entertainment. In Texas, that game is Monopoly according to Solitaire Bliss. In Dallas, the most popular board game is also Monopoly, while in Houston the most popular game is checkers.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Pharmacy in Dallas Celebrates Major Milestone

A local nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone right now, as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine. In 2018, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas opened up the first free pharmacy in the state. But as people lost their jobs...
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy