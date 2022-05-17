ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

This US City Could Join Others In Legalizing Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafés

By Maeve Browne
 2 days ago
Amsterdam's cannabis cafés that serve coffee alongside pre-rolled joints are famous for catering to curious travelers from across the globe.

Some American entrepreneurs have been inspired by the success of these laid-back lounges dedicated to cannabis consumption and are pushing to bring them to the states.

In October 2019, the United State's first licensed cannabis restaurant opened its doors in West Hollywood, California. Lowell Café (now known as the Original Cannabis Café,) saw massive success until COVID-19 temporarily halted operations.

Since then the global pandemic derailed many plans to bring consumption lounges to the mainstream in America, but it looks like things are starting to get back on track.

The Artist Tree, a café and dispensary in Los Angeles, began operations in their lounge again this year, appropriately on 4/20.

Though cannabis consumption lounges are legal in California, Sacramento has yet to get on board with allowing these types of establishments in the state's capital.

But The Sacramento Bee reported that the city's cannabis manager "[recommends] that the City Council consider allowing dispensaries to operate pot consumption lounges, saying that the spots could be popular with tourists and locals who want to smoke outside their homes."

Though some members are expected to have some reservations, the full council will vote on the proposal during their May 24 meeting.

The head of Sacramento's Office of Cannabis Management Davina Smith told the publication, "There are people who don’t want to consume cannabis at home for a variety of reasons. They may have kids. They may want to do it in a social environment. And so I think it’s just allowing a place, just like we allow brewpubs, bars, where people can congregate, be social and have a beer, or to have a cocktail, in that same environment.”

Florida is another state that has legalized marijuana, but unlike California, its industry is strictly medical.

This hasn't deterred businesses like Seed and Bean Market, whose Instagram bio states they're "Florida’s First Cannabis Café & CBD Marketplace."

The Fort Myers establishment opened up in 2018, specializing in selling CBD products such as pre-rolls and edible gummies. They also have a food and beverage menu that features CBD "mocktails," and hemp-infused baked goods.

Due to state laws, however, no THC consumption is allowed on-site at this time, but storefronts like these are proof of the growing popularity of the "weed café" concept across the entire U.S.

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

AUSTIN, TX
#Legal Weed#Medical Marijuana#Legalized Marijuana#Cannabis Industry
