ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Amber Heard Says She Fought For Her 'Aquaman 2' Role & The Petition To Cut Her Is Now At 4M

By Cata Balzano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omKNv_0fh2jvEm00

While Johnny Depp says he won't be coming back as Jack Sparrow in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean, Amber Heard is still slated to return as Mera in Aquaman 2 — although she says her part has been greatly reduced.

The actress testified in court that Warner Bros. was reluctant to bring her back amid her legal fight with Depp, but she pressed hard to avoid being cut out of the movie altogether, reports Variety.

Heard said the studio "didn't want to include me" in the next movie, and that her role is now a "very pared-down version" of what it was in the early stages of planning.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie," she said Monday.

She added that she was “actively scheduling timing for filming" before her legal fight with Depp erupted, but communications with the producers died down after the accusations started.

She also said that she was given "new versions of the script" with the scenes that involved fighting and action being removed.

“[It involved] two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out," Heard said.

Depp fans have been blasting Heard on social media throughout the trial, and they've piled onto a Change.org petition calling for her to be removed from Aquaman 2 altogether. The petition topped 2 million in late April and was at over 4.2 million as of Tuesday.

Heard played Mera, Depp's super-powered Atlantean love interest, in Justice League and the first Aquaman.

Heard was back in court to face Depp's lawyers on Tuesday amid the former married couple's defamation fight.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquaman#Film Star#Pirates Of The Caribbean#Change Org#Atlantean
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Elon Musk paid nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's $1.3M donation to the ACLU despite actress promising to give $3.5M to the civil rights group after her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp

Elon Musk covered nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after the actress pledged to give away her multimillion dollar divorce settlement to charity following her split from Johnny Depp. Jurors in Heard and Depp's $100million defamation trial on Thursday heard the actress...
ADVOCACY
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

'What a lovely couple': Trump says Amber Heard has arm like baseball pitcher in first comments on Depp trial

Former President Donald Trump made his first comments on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, and joked that they appear to be a "lovely couple." He went on to joke that the Aquaman actress has an arm like a baseball pitcher."Has anybody been watching the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial? What a lovely couple," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social."First of all, Johnny sued her for writing an article in a tiny 'outlet', that practically nobody read, because he didn't want to get bad publicity. How did that work out? She countersued for $100 million," he...
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy