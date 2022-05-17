Amber Heard Says She Fought For Her 'Aquaman 2' Role & The Petition To Cut Her Is Now At 4M

While Johnny Depp says he won't be coming back as Jack Sparrow in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean, Amber Heard is still slated to return as Mera in Aquaman 2 — although she says her part has been greatly reduced.

The actress testified in court that Warner Bros. was reluctant to bring her back amid her legal fight with Depp, but she pressed hard to avoid being cut out of the movie altogether, reports Variety.

Heard said the studio "didn't want to include me" in the next movie, and that her role is now a "very pared-down version" of what it was in the early stages of planning.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie," she said Monday.

She added that she was “actively scheduling timing for filming" before her legal fight with Depp erupted, but communications with the producers died down after the accusations started.

She also said that she was given "new versions of the script" with the scenes that involved fighting and action being removed.

“[It involved] two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out," Heard said.

Depp fans have been blasting Heard on social media throughout the trial, and they've piled onto a Change.org petition calling for her to be removed from Aquaman 2 altogether. The petition topped 2 million in late April and was at over 4.2 million as of Tuesday.

Heard played Mera, Depp's super-powered Atlantean love interest, in Justice League and the first Aquaman.

Heard was back in court to face Depp's lawyers on Tuesday amid the former married couple's defamation fight.