Los Angeles, CA

Details emerge on new Vols WR Bru McCoy's off-field issues at USC

By James Parks
 2 days ago
Bru McCoy landed at Tennessee this offseason via the college football transfer portal, but not long ago, the wide receiver was set to be the next great USC star.

Issues off the field ended those dreams, and now court documents unearthed by the Los Angeles Times reportedly show why USC suspended McCoy last August, and the details are difficult to read.

What happened?

McCoy was arrested last July after an alleged incident involving his ex-girlfriend, but charges were never filed after the L.A. County district attorney's office cited a lack of sufficient evidence, as has been reported.

The L.A. Times reports that McCoy's ex applied for a temporary restraining order against him, including a revelation that the wide receiver "kicked and punched me multiple times in the ribs, strangled my neck, then head butted me in the nose, fracturing it, spit in my face repeatedly, pinned me down, and used my arms to force me to hit myself in the face and head."

McCoy's representatives deny those allegations and countered in a November court filing that the ex-girlfriend was a "threatening, unpredictable, and violent individual."

A private investigator took pictures of McCoy after the alleged assault and the images reveal bruises and scratches on his body, according to the Los Angeles Times, who cited the player's attorney.

The ex assaulted McCoy in a "jealous rage," according to the player's representative.

"I am struggling with frustration and the sense that my dream school, USC, has abandoned me," McCoy wrote in a declaration to the court, via the Times.

Move to Tennessee

McCoy entered the college football transfer portal in January, and Tennessee reached out early in the process. He took an official visit to Knoxville in March and pledged to the Volunteers early in May.

During the 2020 season, McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in six games for USC. He arrives at Tennessee with three seasons of eligibility.

