WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A decision in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ‘vindicated’ the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office following a recent controversy. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page an update regarding the controversy over the accusations that the department ‘regularly’ altered reports. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals reportedly made a decision on May 6 that it is not necessary to ‘further consider a request from Waupaca County to clarify a prior Order of Circuit Court Judge Raymond Huber in a pending criminal matter’.

WAUPACA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO